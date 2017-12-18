The warden at an Upper Peninsula prison where an employee is under investigation for alleged improper travel reimbursement plans to retire this month, Michigan Department of Corrections officials said Monday. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News file)

The warden at an Upper Peninsula prison where an employee is under investigation for alleged improper travel reimbursement plans to retire this month, Michigan Department of Corrections officials said Monday.

Mitch Perry joined the MDOC as an officer in 1986 and had led Newberry Correctional Facility in Luce County’s Pentland Township since 2010, said Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the department.

Perry did not list a reason for leaving his post at the site when announcing the decision last week, Gautz said. Department officials are probing an allegation that one of Perry’s staffers sought reimbursement for travel that did not qualify, Gautz said. He said he wasn’t aware if the probe and the impending retirement were related.

The warden could not be reached for comment Monday night.

Other details about the travel incident, including how it came to light, were not disclosed.

The accused worker is on leave, Gautz said Monday night.

The MDOC will determine if any rules were violated in the investigation into the allegation against the employee, Gautz said.

“We will follow our policies to administer any punishments or reprimands that would be commensurate around the work rules that were found to be violated,” he said.

Newberry, located near M-123, opened in 1996 and houses males age 18 or older, according to the MDOC website.

