Shingleton – Authorities say a 34-year-old man has died and a 34-year-old woman has been injured when their snowmobiles crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred Sunday afternoon on a trail near Shingleton, about 45 miles (75 kilometers) east of Marquette.

It says the two were riding separate snowmobiles that went off the trail on a curve and struck several trees. The man was pronounced dead at the crash site and the woman was hospitalized.

Officers say excessive speed and inexperience contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2CY3mfx