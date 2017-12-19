Honeycrisp apples (Photo: Wolff's Apple House)

Jack Brown Produce, based out of Sparta north of Grand Rapids, announced the recall of certain apple types, including Honeycrisp, Gala, Fuji and Golden Delicious, due to "potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."

No illnesses have been reported to date, the company says. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are at greatest risk of contamination. Of the 1,600 or so people contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes every year, about 260 die, or about 16 percent. Symptoms often surface one to four weeks after contamination but could take as long as 70 days.

The apples that might be affected are sold under the Jack Brown Produce or "Apple Ridge" brands and were allegedly shipped by a supplier, Nyblad Orchards, between Dec. 11 and Dec. 16.

The apples in question were sent to retail stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri and Georgia, Jack Brown Produce announced Tuesday.

Apples that might be affected include: Honeycrisps sold in 2-pound clear plastic bags; Gala, Fuji and Golden Delicious sold in 3-pound clear plastic bags; Gala and Fuji apples sold in 5-pound netted bags as well as Gala, Fuji, and Honeycrisp apples sold individually.

Jack Brown Prodce says it will no longer distribute products processed at Nyblad Orchards "as the FDA and the company continue their investigation into what caused the problem."

People who purchased the affected apples since Dec. 11 can contact the company for a full refund, and are urged to destroy what's left of the apples they have.

Those affected by the recall can call Jack Brown Produce at (800) 348-0834.

