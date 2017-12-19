Montpelier, Vt. – A Vermont man who in a jealous rage doused his estranged wife with industrial-strength lye and burned her so badly she needed a face transplant has died at a Pennsylvania hospital.

Sixty-two-year-old Herbert Rodgers had been serving a 30- to 70-year prison sentence in Pennsylvania and died Monday. Vermont officials say it appears Rodgers’ death was “related to a medical issue.”

Rodgers admitted breaking into Carmen Tarleton’s house in 2007 intending to kill a man with whom he believed she was romantically involved. He poured the toxic chemical over her and later said, “I lost it, I just lost it.”

The Vermont health services director will conduct a review of Rodgers’ death.

Vermont houses some inmates out of state to alleviate overcrowding in its prisons. Rodgers was imprisoned in Michigan but was moved to Pennsylvania in June.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2oJAFQv