St. Joseph – A museum in southwest Michigan is looking for community support after a failed heating and ventilation system caused major flooding damage.

The Herald-Palladium reports that flooding was discovered at the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center in St. Joseph on Dec. 11.

Elizabeth Andrews, the center’s executive director, says interior walls, floors and offices on three levels were damaged. She says a few artifacts on display were also damaged and can be repaired for about $200,000.

Andrews says an insurance adjuster must complete an inspection before she has a total estimate for the cost of repairs. She says the museum plans to start an online crowdfunding campaign Wednesday to raise money for the repairs.

All events and programming have been canceled or relocated. Andrews says the building will likely be closed into January.

