Ann Arbor – The University of Michigan Museum of Art has reopened its Robert B. Jacobs Asian Art Conservation Laboratory .

The Ann Arbor school announced the update last month about the lab, which provides conservation services and mounting or remounting of East Asian paintings and Asian and Western works on paper for institutions and individuals worldwide.

The lab, which operates under the direction of conservator Qian He, also cares for the museum’s Asian art collections.

Visitors to University of Michigan Museum of Art can see the lab through a floor-to-ceiling glass wall and may observe conservation work while it’s conducted in a secure, environmentally controlled laboratory space. An internship program for future conservators also is planned.

The lab was founded in 1987 with a grant from the Starr Foundation.

