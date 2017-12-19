Monroe County Sheriff's Office logo (Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Police have arrested a 41-year-old Lambertville man who barricaded himself in his home with an assault rifle Tuesday.

The man is being held in the Monroe County jail and waiting to be formally charged in court, officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was called to a home in the 3000 block of Smith Road in Lambertville to respond to a report of domestic violence at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. Lambertville is about 70 miles southwest of Detroit near the Michigan-Ohio border.

When the deputy arrived, he was met by two women who said they had been assaulted by a man armed with an assault rifle inside the home, officials said.

The suspect came to the home's front door and presented an assault rifle, according to authorities. The man then barricaded himself in the home with his 62-year-old father.

The sheriff's office dispatched hostage negotiators to the scene, officials said.

After an hour of negotiating, the suspect exited the house and surrendered to police.

Authorities said the suspect's father was unharmed.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BKStA1