Ann Arbor – A jury has awarded $2.9 million to a moped driver who was badly injured when he struck a low-hanging telecommunications wire in Michigan.

The Ann Arbor News reports the Washtenaw County jury last week reached the verdict saying Kevin Michaels and his wife, Debra, should get the money. AT&T was found responsible for the Ann Arbor crash that left Kevin Michaels with injuries including a fractured skull, a broken jaw and hearing loss.

AT&T spokesman Marty Richter says it’s “sympathetic to Mr. Michaels for the injuries he suffered” but disagrees with the verdict and is reviewing its options.

The lawsuit says the wire was replaced in July 2016 after being damaged by a truck, but was damaged again shortly before it ripped off Kevin Michaels’ helmet on Aug. 24, 2016.

