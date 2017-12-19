Longtime area businessman and EMU alumnus James Webb elected chair of EMU Board of Regents (Photo: Eastern Michigan University)

Detroit-area businessman James Webb, a two-time Eastern Michigan University graduate, has been appointed chair of the EMU Board of Regents.

Webb was elected to a two-year term Friday during the board’s meeting. He previously served as the Regents’ EMU Foundation Board of Trustees representative and was appointed by Governor Rick Snyder in December 2012 to replace the vacated seat of former auto industry executive Thomas Sidlik. He is appointed for a term expiring December 2020.

Webb recently retired as Chairman of Aon Risk Services, Inc. of Michigan. In September, he was appointed by the Michigan Supreme Court to the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission.

Webb spent his business career working for the United States Fidelity & Guaranty Company, Masco Corporation, The Budd Company and Republic Steel Corp.

"As a two-time graduate of Eastern Michigan with an ongoing and active role in the EMU community, I have first-hand experience with the outstanding educational opportunities and outcomes Eastern provides for students,” Webb said in a statement. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with the University's administration, and with the students, faculty and staff as we move this historic institution forward."

Regents Michelle Crumm and Mary Treder Lang were both elected vice chairs of the board.

