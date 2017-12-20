Buy Photo Downtown Detroit bustles with diversity and activity along Woodward Avenue during the lunch hour on August 10, 2017. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Michigan’s population increased for the sixth straight year in 2017 by an estimated 28,866 residents, the largest jump since 2001.

U.S. Census data released Wednesday found that the state’s population increased 0.3 percent to 9,962,311 as of July 2017.

The data showed more people moved in the state than moved out, with net migration at 10,481 people. That’s the first increase since 2001, census data shows.

Residents leaving Michigan for other states dropped by about half. In 2016, the census found 26,779 moved out of Michigan compared with 12,698 who left this year. That’s the smallest number who left Michigan for other states since 2000.

“It’s extremely positive,” said Kurt Metzger, a demographer and director emeritus of Data Driven Detroit. “This shows Michigan is holding onto more of its residents and attracting others. We are seeing a turnaround. This is the best we’ve done in the last two decades.”

International migration to Michigan stayed about the same in 2017, a gain of about 23,179 residents.

This year’s gain was about two times that of a year ago. In 2016, the state’s population grew by 15,275 or 0.2 percent, according to estimates.

Michigan’s population peaked at 10,055,315 in 2004, according to census data.

But the gains likely won’t be enough to prevent Michigan from losing a congressional seat after the 2020 census.

Michigan would lose one of its 14 congressional seats after the 2020 census when comparing the growth of other state’s with Michigan, according to an online apportionment tool from the University of Michigan Population Studies Center.

Michigan lost one seat after the 2000 census; two after 1990 and one after the 1980 census. According to the latest estimates, Florida, North Carolina, Oregon and Texas would gain seats, while Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota and Pennsylvania would lose.

In 2017, Idaho was the nation’s fastest-growing state. It’s population increased 2.2 percent to 1.7 million from 2016 to 2017. Nevada was second with a 2 percent increase, followed by Utah (1.9 percent), Washington (1.7 percent), and Florida and Arizona (1.6 percent).

Eight states lost population, including Illinois, which dropped by 33,703 people or 0.3 percent.

