Lansing – Lansing police say a couple has been shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police spokesman Robert Merritt says 47-year-old Derrick Morell Smith of Lansing is believed to have chased and shot his 39-year-old wife, Adriann Lakisha Smith, before turning the gun on himself.
Merritt says officers initially dispatched on a reported domestic dispute on the city’s south side about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday found the two dead in a roadway and a gun with the bodies.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs