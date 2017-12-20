Police work the scene of an apparent murder-suicide near South Lansing on the 2700 block of Marion Ave., in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith / AP)

Lansing – Lansing police say a couple has been shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police spokesman Robert Merritt says 47-year-old Derrick Morell Smith of Lansing is believed to have chased and shot his 39-year-old wife, Adriann Lakisha Smith, before turning the gun on himself.

Merritt says officers initially dispatched on a reported domestic dispute on the city’s south side about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday found the two dead in a roadway and a gun with the bodies.

