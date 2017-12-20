Buy Photo In 2018, grant funding will be available for communities and organizations working on the Iron Belle Trail. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing – Another round of state of Michigan grant funding will be available for communities and organizations working on the Iron Belle Trail.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the primary focus will be on trail segments that will be ready for construction in 2018. Also emphasized will be project engineering and design, as well as sign purchases.

Grant proposals of up to $30,000 are due Jan. 5. Winners will be announced in March. The DNR says matching funds are recommended but not required.

This will be the fourth year the DNR has provided grants for improvements of the Iron Belle Trail, which has two hiking and bicycling routes that combine for more than 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers). It runs from Detroit’s Belle Isle to Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula.

