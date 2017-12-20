Mount Morris Township – Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in a Michigan high school parking lot following a boys’ basketball game.

Mount Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green says a group young women was fighting Tuesday night in the parking lot of Beecher High School near Flint when shots were fired. The Flint Journal reports investigators believe the teenage male was struck by a stray bullet.

Green says the teenager was listed in good condition at a hospital. He says it wasn’t immediately known who fired or whether the teen was a student.

The shooting took place about 15 minutes after Flint Beecher defeated Flint Hamady 48-47 on a free throw with nine seconds left in the game. The newspaper says a standing-room-only crowd of about 1,000 was on hand.

