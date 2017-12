Portage – Police in southwestern Michigan have released the handwritten note and map that led investigators to the body of a missing teacher in October.

Christopher Lockhart expressed regret for killing his wife, Theresa Lockhart, and wrote, “I pray that God forgives me.” He wrote the note before killing himself at their Portage home.

Police that same day found Theresa Lockhart’s body in a remote hunting area, 50 miles away in Allegan County.

The note backs up what police reported in October. Christopher Lockhart says he was drunk and “snapped” during an argument. He strangled his wife.

Theresa Lockhart was a popular Spanish teacher in Schoolcraft when she disappeared in May. Christopher Lockhart was suspected but never charged.

