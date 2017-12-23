Jezreel Wallace, 22, of Bangor Township was pronounced dead at a hospital following Friday night’s crash into School Section Lake. (Photo: .)

Bangor Township, Mich. – A man has died after being pulled from a southwestern Michigan lake where an SUV he was riding in crashed and submerged.

WOOD-TV and MLive.com report Saturday that 22-year-old Jezreel Wallace of Bangor Township was pronounced dead at a hospital following Friday night’s crash into School Section Lake.

State police say the 21-year-old driver was able to escape from the vehicle and swim to shore. She sought help at a nearby home.

A South Haven Area Emergency Services crew pulled Wallace from the lake about an hour after the 8 p.m. crash in Bangor Township.

MLive.com reports that the vehicle failed to stop at the end of a road. It ended up about 50 yards (46 meters) from shore.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2DD6Gxf