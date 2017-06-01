Coming home from Chicago, John McGraw of East Lansing stopped by the lighthouse in St. Joseph. "As I walked over the small dunes, I saw this wonderful vision," he said. "It was one of those perfect Michigan days you hope you can capture." (Photo: John McGraw, 2016 contest entry)

About This Contest

Welcome to the 11th annual Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest! This summer, it's contests, plural. We're offering three consecutive contests, each about one month long. All of them will be looking to reward photos from non-professional photographers that celebrate something cool about our state.

It all starts at the photo submission page, where you can upload photos you shot in Michigan. Every week, four photo finalists will be chosen by Detroit News editors, and announced Wednesdays in our newspaper and website. Photos will be judged on the basis of artistic merit, theme appropriateness, technical quality, originality and overall appeal.

After four weeks, the 16 finalists will move on to Round 2, where the winner will be decided by public voting. Then the winner will be announced and we begin the next contest.

Note: You don’t have to resubmit the same photos week to week. The judges take into consideration all of the submissions for the contest. However, if your photo is not chosen as a finalist in the first contest, you can resubmit it in the next two Celebrate Michigan contests, providing it fits the contest theme.

Prizes

The winner of each of the three contests will receive a $500 cash gift card.

Bonus Prizes! Editors' Picks

At the end of the contests on Sept. 13, judges from the Detroit News staff will award three $150 cash gift cards to the photographers who shot three of their favorite photo finalists of all the contests. (The three $500 contest winners are not eligible for an Editors’ Pick award.)

Contest #1: Outdoor Adventures

We're looking for photos of activities you enjoy -- hiking, biking, fishing, Petoskey stone collecting, etc. -- but also photos of public events, street scenes or scenery that inspires you to get outside and enjoy Michigan. Use your imagination!

Entries will be accepted from 12:01 a.m. June 2 to noon on June 30. Weekly finalists will be announced Wednesday, June 14, 21, 28 and July 5 in The Detroit News and online at detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan.

In Round 2, the 16 finalists will duke it out in five days of online public voting, from July 5-9. The winner will be declared on Wednesday, July 12.

Contest #2: Woods and Wildlife

Just what it says, but we'll allow photos of pets, farm animals and zoo animals too.

Entries accepted: 12:01 a.m. June 30 to noon July 28. Weekly finalists will be announced on July 12, 19, 26 and Aug. 2.

Public voting on the 16 finalists runs from Aug. 2-6. The winner will be declared on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Contest #3: Favorite Places

Outdoors or indoors, wherever makes you happy. It can be a vacation spot, an historic building, a secret fishing hole, grandma's house -- whatever you like. Take that photo! And don't be afraid to include people in it.

Entries accepted: 12:01 a.m. July 28 to noon Aug. 25. Weekly finalists will be announced on Aug. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Public votes can be cast for the 16 finalists from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 6, along with three Editors’ Picks winners from all the contests.

2017 Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest Official Rules​

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) and who are 18 years or older. Employees and contractors of The Detroit News (“Sponsor”), Gannett Co., Inc., Detroit Free Press, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter: The Celebrate Michigan Contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. (EDT) June 2, 2017 and end at 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on September 3, 2017 (the “Contest Period”). There will be three (3) Entry Periods and three (3) Contest Categories, as outlined in the chart below. During each Entry Period, entries will be accepted only for the corresponding Contest Category listed on below.

Contest Category, Entry Period

Outdoor Adventures, 12:01 a.m. (EDT) June 2, 2017 – noon (EDT) June 30, 2017

Woods & Wildlife, 12:01 a.m. (EDT) June 30, 2017 – noon (EDT) July 28, 2017

Favorite Places, 12:01 a.m. (EDT) July 28, 2017 – noon (EDT) August 25, 2017

To enter, visit the Contest official entry page at http://apps.detroitnews.com/photocontest, complete the entry form with all required information (including your name, address, phone number, and email address), upload a photo in one of the Contest Categories listed above, and follow all posted instructions. Click “Submit” to submit your entry.

All photos must be the sole, original work of the entrant, and must have been shot on or after May 26, 2012. Photos should be at the highest resolution possible. Sponsor may disqualify previously published photos or those that have won previous awards or competitions. Photos that were named finalists or winners in previous Celebrate Michigan Photo Contests are not eligible for entry. Photos with watermarks, signatures, dates, copyright notices, or any other text on the image will not be accepted.

Enter as many photos as you like, provided that multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automatic processes will be disregarded. You may enter the same photo in multiple Contest Categories, provided that one photo may not win more than one prize or be named a Finalist in more than one Contest Category.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries. Entries that do not comply with the provisions of these Official Rules will be disqualified. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, create a sound recording of, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third party’s intellectual property rights, or that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems obscene, offensive or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience. By entering, you agree to receive emails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions on the Contest website or in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection

Finalists. Four (4) Contest Category Finalists will be chosen by Detroit News staff from among all eligible entries received in the relevant Contest Category on the following judging dates: 6/9/17, 6/16/17, 6/23/17, 6/30/17, 7/7/17, 7/14/17, 7/21/17, 7/28/17, 8/4/17, 8/11/17, 8/18/17, and 8/25/17. A panel of judges from The Detroit News staff will judge all photos received as of the judging date for each respective Contest Category according to the following criteria: 20% artistic merit; 20% appropriateness of theme; 20% technical quality; 20% originality and 20% overall appeal. Four (4) photos with the highest cumulative scores on each of the above judging dates will be named the Finalists, for a total of forty-eight (48) Finalists selected throughout the Contest Period.

Contest Category Winners. All Finalists’ submissions will be posted online at http://apps.detroitnews.com/photocontest and will be open for public voting by individuals who are 13 years or older. The Voting Periods for each Contest Category are as follows:

Outdoor Adventures: 12:01 a.m. (EDT) July 5, 2017 – 11:59 p.m. (EDT) July 9, 2017

Woods and Wildlife: 12:01 a.m. (EDT) August 2, 2017 – 11:59 p.m. (EDT) August 6, 2017

Favorite Places: 12:01 a.m. (EDT) August 30, 2017 – 11:59 p.m. (EDT) September 3, 2017

Voters will be asked to vote for their favorite entry from the sixteen (16) Finalists in each Contest Category. Eligible voters may vote as often as they like, provided that multiple votes by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. The one (1) Finalist in each Contest Category receiving the most eligible votes will be the Contest Category Winner, for a total of three (3) Contest Category Winners. In the event of a tie, the Contest Category Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all tied entries.

Editor’s Pick Winners. A panel of judges from The Detroit News staff will judge all Finalists (except the Contest Category Winners) according to the following criteria: 20% artistic merit; 20% appropriateness of theme; 20% technical quality; 20% originality; and 20% overall appeal. The ratings scale for each criterion will range from one (1) to ten (10), with ten (10) being the best score. Judging will conclude by September 4, 2017. The three (3) Finalists with the highest cumulative scores will be designated the Editor’s Pick Winners. In the event of a tie, tied entries will be re-judged on the same criteria listed above. Decisions of judges and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prizes. The three (3) Contest Category Winners will each receive a $500 Visa gift card (ARV: $500 per prize). The three (3) Editor’s Pick Winners will each receive a $150 Visa gift card (ARV: $150 per prize). Limit one (1) prize per person.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. The Winners will be notified on or about the following dates:

Outdoor Adventures Winner: July 10, 2017

Woods & Wildlife Winner: August 7, 2017

Favorite Places Winner: September 4, 2017

Editors Pick Winners: September 5, 2017

Sponsor will attempt to reach winners at the email address provided on winners’ entry form. Failure of winner to respond to such email notification within 48 hours of the date and time the email was sent, or return of email notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability certifying that the entrant’s submission is entrant's original work, that entrant owns right to the work, that the submission has not previously won an award or prize in a contest and has not previously been published, and that entrant has complied with the Official Rules of the Contest, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness for any commercial or promotional purpose in any media, including, without limitation, the Internet, without further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes, or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries or votes determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest.

8. Licensing. By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his or her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he or she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require.

9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor . The Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest is sponsored by The Detroit News. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of the winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners/Official Rules” (as applicable), Celebrate Michigan - The Detroit News, 160 W. Fort Street, Detroit, Michigan 48226 or please contact The Detroit News photo department at photoeds@detroitnews.com.

