This year, it’s not just one Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest, but three!

“My two boys had their cousin over to play for the day and we decided to go down to swim at Fremont Lake, by their favorite tree,” said Cari Taylor of Fremont. (Photo: Cari Taylor / 2015 contest entry)

The annual Detroit News Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest enters its second decade Friday, as we throw open the doors for the 11th year. As ever, we’re looking for your terrific photos that show Michigan at its best, but we have a few new twists for 2017.

■For starters, it’s not just one contest. Instead of a summerlong event, this year we’re presenting three consecutive contests, each one four weeks long, with the winner announced on the fifth week.

■Four finalists will be chosen by Detroit News judges each week, and announced on Wednesdays beginning June 14, at http://detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan and in the newspaper. After the entry window closes and the last of the 16 finalists are named, they move on to Round 2, where public voting will determine the winner.

■Our new contest platform will enable you to vote once a day for your favorite photo during the five-day Round 2 voting period.

■Prizes are $500 Visa cards for the winners of the three contests.

■At the end of the third contest, three Editors’ Pick bonus prizes of $150 each will be awarded for three photos chosen by The Detroit News staff.

"My sister Abby Paramo and her friend Elise Stuck were enjoying an afternoon of tubing on Lake Charlevoix," said Katie Paramo of Charlevoix. "I am glad I was able to capture all the smiles and laughter this boating adventure brought!" (Photo: Katie Paramo / 2013 contest entry)

So let’s get started! Photos are being accepted beginning Friday, June 2, for Contest #1, Outdoor Adventures. Submit your photos of activities, scenery or events that show Michigan as a great place to be outdoors. You have until noon June 30 to enter, so don’t delay!

Contest #2, Woods and Wildlife, runs from June 30 to July 28. It’s just what it sounds like, but we’ll accept pets, farm animals and zoo photos too.

Contest, #3, Favorite Places, is your last run for the money, July 28 to Aug. 25. This wide-open subject can be anywhere that’s special to you, indoors or outdoors, whether it’s a well-known tourist destination or your little secret. People and animals can inhabit your favorite place too.

The contests are open to non-professional photographers age 18 and older. All photos must have been shot in Michigan by the person submitting them.

The weekly finalists will be chosen based on artistic merit, theme appropriateness, technical quality, originality and overall appeal.

Cathy Bragiel of Pinconning woke up on a November morning to find everything outside covered in white, when a female cardinal landed and posed for this picture. (Photo: Cathy Bragiel / 2014 contest entry)

Winners of the public vote will be announced on July 12 (Outdoor Adventures), Aug. 9 (Woods & Wildlife) , and Sept. 6 (Favorite Places and Editors’ Picks).

Read more about the contests, study the official rules and follow along all summer at http://detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan, where we’ll post weekly stories and a running photo gallery of the finalists and winners selected to date.

Need some inspiration? Check out last year’s photo gallery of the winners and finalists in our 10th annual photo contest.

When you’re ready to enter your Celebrate Michigan photos, upload them at http://apps.detroitnews.com/photocontest. We can’t wait to see our state through your eyes.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2suMNBO