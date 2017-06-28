“My 1st Catch!” by Annie King of Mohawk, Michigan. Nuff said. (Photo: Annie King)

When Owen Futrell, not quite 3, caught his first fish, proud auntie Annie King was there to capture the moment.

“His dad took them back to a pond that he remembered from our youth” in Keweenaw County, said King, who lives in Mohawk, in the middle of the Keweenaw Peninsula. “When Owen felt a fish bite, he snatched the pole back, trying to drag the fish to shore. Once he saw the fish he caught, his face lit up. This picture tells it all.”

Indeed it does. King’s photo “My 1st Catch” embodies the Outdoor Adventures theme of the first of three consecutive Detroit News Celebrate Michigan Photo Contests this summer. Owen’s triumph advances to the finals this week along with three other photos chosen by Detroit News judges.

Only two days remain to enter the Outdoor Adventures contest, open to all non-professional photographers age 18 years and older. Submit your photos of activities, scenery or events that show Michigan as a great place to be outdoors at http://apps.detroitnews.com/photocontest.

After the last of the 16 finalists are named next Wednesday, they will move on to Round 2, where the winner will be determined by public voting July 5-9.

The winner’s grand prize is a $500 Visa card.

Other finalists named this week are:

■“Ice cream!” by Jason Roth of Beverly Hills. Wife Nancy says, “The picture is me and my son Ethan and daughter Carly (at Ray’s Ice Cream in Royal Oak). My son was being silly and said something that cracked us all up. Ray’s Ice Cream is special to me. It’s a huge part of my childhood and I love bringing my family there!”

■“U. of M. Rowing Team,” by Megan Stoltze of Brighton. A University of Michigan rowing team is seen during an early morning practice on the Huron River. “I was thankful to get a quality shot of them moving swiftly (through) the fog,” she said. “The dense fog made for a dramatic, yet peaceful picture.”

■“Winter Sailing in Eagle Pointe,” by Mihaela Mazzenga of St. Clair Shores. An ice boat sails alone on frozen Lake St. Clair. “I have the pleasure of living in the Eagle Pointe On the Lake subdivision in St. Clair Shores,” she said. “It’s very common to see beautiful pictures of Lake St. Clair in the summer, though in my opinion, the frozen scenes in the winter are truly exquisite.”

When Outdoor Adventures ends at noon Friday, the next Celebrate Michigan contest, Woods & Wildlife, begins. Photos will be accepted from June 30 to July 28 of animals and forests, including pets, farm animals, zoo scenes, wildflowers, and anything else you find in the woods.

The third contest is Favorite Places, for photos of anywhere that’s special to you, indoors or out. Submit entries to Favorite Places from July 28 to Aug. 25.

At the end of the last contest on Sept. 6, three Editors’ Pick bonus prizes of $150 cash cards will be awarded for three photos chosen from the pool of finalists by The Detroit News staff.

On the contest submissions page, in addition to uploading your photos, you can view all of the entries, share them on social media, and when Round 2 begins, vote for your favorite.

Hurry and add to the more than 800 photos submitted. Yours could be one of the last week’s finalists!

Contest rules

For the complete contest rules, go to detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan, where you can find all of the weekly stories and the photo gallery of finalists.

