2017 Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest finalists
Of the many wonders Michaela Mazzenga has seen from the lakefront park she lives beside in St. Clair Shores, "This scene is truly one that I have spotted only once," she said. "The sailor turned the corner into our bay while I was admiring the frozen snow-capped lake. It's very common to see beautiful pictures of Lake St. Clair in the summer, though in my opinion, the frozen scenes in the winter are truly exquisite."  Mihaela Mazzenga
Busy toddler Owen Futrell, almost 3, loves the outdoors. His aunt, Annie King of Mohawk, says, "He was so excited for his first fishing adventure with his mom and dad" in Keweenaw County. "When Owen felt a fish bite, he snatched the pole back, trying to drag the fish to shore. Once he saw the fish he caught, his face lit up."  Annie King
Megan Stoltze of Brighton was looking for sunrise photos when she spotted a University of Michigan rowing team practicing on the Huron River. "I was thankful to get a quality shot of them moving swiftly among the fog," she said. "The dense fog made for a dramatic, yet peaceful picture."  Megan Stoltze
The Roth family of Beverly Hills -- son Ethan, mom Nancy and daughter Carly, with dad Jason taking the picture -- stopped at one of their favorite places. "My son was being silly and said something that cracked us all up," Nancy said. "Ray's Ice Cream is a huge part of my childhood and I love bringing my family there!"  Jason Roth
In "Aurora Hunters," Dale Niesen of South Rockwood used two LED flashlights, a wide angle lens and a 15-second exposure to create this cool shot himself and his friend Steve Lambert watching the northern lights near Empire Bluffs in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Enter your Michigan outdoor adventure photos at http://apps.detroitnews.com/photocontest until June 30 for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.   Dale Niesen
"Foggy Sunrise on Eagle Lake," by Steve Nowakowski of Lambertville, catches fishermen at dawn at Fort Custer State Park in Battle Creek. He was riding his bike back to his campsite when "at the boat launch I saw these two fisherman launching their boat. At first I road past the launch and then turned around and went back, wondering if there could be a possible picture in the fog over the lake."  Steve Nowakowski
"MX Master," by Pat Eisenberger of Warren, gets down and dirty at a motocross in the Irish Hills. "There were a few of them who seemed to be skilled beyond belief," she said. "This one I named 'The Master' for his amazing speed and cunning!"  Pat Eisenberger
"Give a kid an inch and he'll show you how to enjoy life," wrote Steven Korn of Southfield, who caught these two impish cousins, Monte and Tine, playing in the water by Hart Plaza in Detroit. He calls it "Sun + Water = Fun."  Steven Korn
With a Jet Ski, a GoPro camera on a pole, and his sister Lauren, Clay Holmes of Macomb Township was riding around on Wixom Lake. "We were trying to capture some cool angles," he said. "The funny part was we weren't really trying here and caught the photo by accident."  Clay Holmes
Jason Friday of Cheboygan "went up to the (Mackinac) Bridge to take photos on a snow day, not expecting to take a picture like this," he said. "I walked underneath, saw the ice veins and icicles that had formed from the spray and wind, and was amazed."  Jason Friday
Mudg Poster of West Bloomfield titles this shot "The Dawn Hiker." "The sunrise and a persistent mist surrounded the hiker as she rounded the small peninsula in Kent Lake," Poster said. "She walked so quickly I barely managed to get my camera up for this shot."  Mudg Poster
James Timmer of Troy shot this photo of choppy waves surging against the Benton Harbor Lighthouse on a blustery December day. "Lake Michigan was showing a teaser of her incredible strength and beauty," he said.  James Timmer
    When Owen Futrell, not quite 3, caught his first fish, proud auntie Annie King was there to capture the moment.

    “His dad took them back to a pond that he remembered from our youth” in Keweenaw County, said King, who lives in Mohawk, in the middle of the Keweenaw Peninsula. “When Owen felt a fish bite, he snatched the pole back, trying to drag the fish to shore. Once he saw the fish he caught, his face lit up. This picture tells it all.”

    Indeed it does. King’s photo “My 1st Catch” embodies the Outdoor Adventures theme of the first of three consecutive Detroit News Celebrate Michigan Photo Contests this summer. Owen’s triumph advances to the finals this week along with three other photos chosen by Detroit News judges.

    Only two days remain to enter the Outdoor Adventures contest, open to all non-professional photographers age 18 years and older. Submit your photos of activities, scenery or events that show Michigan as a great place to be outdoors at http://apps.detroitnews.com/photocontest.

    After the last of the 16 finalists are named next Wednesday, they will move on to Round 2, where the winner will be determined by public voting July 5-9.

    The winner’s grand prize is a $500 Visa card.

    Other finalists named this week are:

    ■“Ice cream!” by Jason Roth of Beverly Hills. Wife Nancy says, “The picture is me and my son Ethan and daughter Carly (at Ray’s Ice Cream in Royal Oak). My son was being silly and said something that cracked us all up. Ray’s Ice Cream is special to me. It’s a huge part of my childhood and I love bringing my family there!”

    ■“U. of M. Rowing Team,” by Megan Stoltze of Brighton. A University of Michigan rowing team is seen during an early morning practice on the Huron River. “I was thankful to get a quality shot of them moving swiftly (through) the fog,” she said. “The dense fog made for a dramatic, yet peaceful picture.”

    ■“Winter Sailing in Eagle Pointe,” by Mihaela Mazzenga of St. Clair Shores. An ice boat sails alone on frozen Lake St. Clair. “I have the pleasure of living in the Eagle Pointe On the Lake subdivision in St. Clair Shores,” she said. “It’s very common to see beautiful pictures of Lake St. Clair in the summer, though in my opinion, the frozen scenes in the winter are truly exquisite.”

    When Outdoor Adventures ends at noon Friday, the next Celebrate Michigan contest, Woods & Wildlife, begins. Photos will be accepted from June 30 to July 28 of animals and forests, including pets, farm animals, zoo scenes, wildflowers, and anything else you find in the woods.

    The third contest is Favorite Places, for photos of anywhere that’s special to you, indoors or out. Submit entries to Favorite Places from July 28 to Aug. 25.

    At the end of the last contest on Sept. 6, three Editors’ Pick bonus prizes of $150 cash cards will be awarded for three photos chosen from the pool of finalists by The Detroit News staff.

    On the contest submissions page, in addition to uploading your photos, you can view all of the entries, share them on social media, and when Round 2 begins, vote for your favorite.

    Hurry and add to the more than 800 photos submitted. Yours could be one of the last week’s finalists!

    Contest rules

    For the complete contest rules, go to detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan, where you can find all of the weekly stories and the photo gallery of finalists.

