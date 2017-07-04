2017 Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest finalists
Marianne Choike of Monroe was on a family camping trip
Marianne Choike of Monroe was on a family camping trip that included venturing out on a boat to catch the fireworks over Goose Lake in Jackson. "This particular firework was so bright that you are able to see the fog in the distance, the little island where the fireworks were launched, and the pontoon boat that was right in front," she said. "Such a beautiful night shared with family and friends."  Marianne Choike
When she heard that 60 mph winds were coming out of
When she heard that 60 mph winds were coming out of the east in April, Gerry Buckel of Fostoria set out for Port Sanilac. "(Another) photographer ran out on the walkway and her leg was actually wrapped around the railing for safety, the wind was so strong," she said. "I've been a hobby photographer for years, and this was the first time I have been able to catch such great waves on Lake Huron."  Gerry Buckel
On his first trip the dunes in about 30 years, Frederick
On his first trip the dunes in about 30 years, Frederick Abels of Center Line said, "I was reminded at how much sand there is in this area of Michigan. I wanted to get as much sand as I could fit into the frame to convey the vastness." Nobody's fool, Abels gave his husband Jerry, who had never been there, the difficult task of climbing the dunes for the picture.  Frederick Abels
Kara Stoltze of Ferndale spent Memorial Day weekend
Kara Stoltze of Ferndale spent Memorial Day weekend camping with friends at Silver Lake. "We caught the sunset our last night at Little Sable Point," she said. "Couldn't help but snag a pic when I saw my friend (and his girlfriend) along the sand!"  Kara Stoltze
Of the many wonders Michaela Mazzenga has seen from
Of the many wonders Michaela Mazzenga has seen from the lakefront park she lives beside in St. Clair Shores, "This scene is truly one that I have spotted only once," she said. "The sailor turned the corner into our bay while I was admiring the frozen snow-capped lake. It's very common to see beautiful pictures of Lake St. Clair in the summer, though in my opinion, the frozen scenes in the winter are truly exquisite."  Mihaela Mazzenga
Busy toddler Owen Futrell, almost 3, loves the outdoors.
Busy toddler Owen Futrell, almost 3, loves the outdoors. His aunt, Annie King of Mohawk, says, "He was so excited for his first fishing adventure with his mom and dad" in Keweenaw County. "When Owen felt a fish bite, he snatched the pole back, trying to drag the fish to shore. Once he saw the fish he caught, his face lit up."  Annie King
Megan Stoltze of Brighton was looking for sunrise photos
Megan Stoltze of Brighton was looking for sunrise photos when she spotted a University of Michigan rowing team practicing on the Huron River. "I was thankful to get a quality shot of them moving swiftly among the fog," she said. "The dense fog made for a dramatic, yet peaceful picture."  Megan Stoltze
The Roth family of Beverly Hills -- son Ethan, mom
The Roth family of Beverly Hills -- son Ethan, mom Nancy and daughter Carly, with dad Jason taking the picture -- stopped at one of their favorite places. "My son was being silly and said something that cracked us all up," Nancy said. "Ray's Ice Cream is a huge part of my childhood and I love bringing my family there!"  Jason Roth
In "Aurora Hunters," Dale Niesen of South Rockwood
In "Aurora Hunters," Dale Niesen of South Rockwood used two LED flashlights, a wide angle lens and a 15-second exposure to create this cool shot himself and his friend Steve Lambert watching the northern lights near Empire Bluffs in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Enter your Michigan outdoor adventure photos at http://apps.detroitnews.com/photocontest until June 30 for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.   Dale Niesen
"Foggy Sunrise on Eagle Lake," by Steve Nowakowski
"Foggy Sunrise on Eagle Lake," by Steve Nowakowski of Lambertville, catches fishermen at dawn at Fort Custer State Park in Battle Creek. He was riding his bike back to his campsite when "at the boat launch I saw these two fisherman launching their boat. At first I road past the launch and then turned around and went back, wondering if there could be a possible picture in the fog over the lake."  Steve Nowakowski
"MX Master," by Pat Eisenberger of Warren, gets down
"MX Master," by Pat Eisenberger of Warren, gets down and dirty at a motocross in the Irish Hills. "There were a few of them who seemed to be skilled beyond belief," she said. "This one I named 'The Master' for his amazing speed and cunning!"  Pat Eisenberger
"Give a kid an inch and he'll show you how to enjoy
"Give a kid an inch and he'll show you how to enjoy life," wrote Steven Korn of Southfield, who caught these two impish cousins, Monte and Tine, playing in the water by Hart Plaza in Detroit. He calls it "Sun + Water = Fun."  Steven Korn
With a Jet Ski, a GoPro camera on a pole, and his sister
With a Jet Ski, a GoPro camera on a pole, and his sister Lauren, Clay Holmes of Macomb Township was riding around on Wixom Lake. "We were trying to capture some cool angles," he said. "The funny part was we weren't really trying here and caught the photo by accident."  Clay Holmes
Jason Friday of Cheboygan "went up to the (Mackinac)
Jason Friday of Cheboygan "went up to the (Mackinac) Bridge to take photos on a snow day, not expecting to take a picture like this," he said. "I walked underneath, saw the ice veins and icicles that had formed from the spray and wind, and was amazed."  Jason Friday
Mudg Poster of West Bloomfield titles this shot "The
Mudg Poster of West Bloomfield titles this shot "The Dawn Hiker." "The sunrise and a persistent mist surrounded the hiker as she rounded the small peninsula in Kent Lake," Poster said. "She walked so quickly I barely managed to get my camera up for this shot."  Mudg Poster
James Timmer of Troy shot this photo of choppy waves
James Timmer of Troy shot this photo of choppy waves surging against the Benton Harbor Lighthouse on a blustery December day. "Lake Michigan was showing a teaser of her incredible strength and beauty," he said.  James Timmer
    Four more splendid shots make the Top 16 of the Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest: Outdoor Adventures. Cast your votes now for the winner!

    In April, when she heard the news that 60 mph winds were coming out of the east, Gerry Buckel of Fostoria high-tailed it to Port Sanilac to photograph the waves.

    “The wind was really making the rain feel like little pinpricks of ice when it hit my face and hands,” she said. “(Another) photographer ran out on the walkway and her leg was actually wrapped around the railing for safety, the wind was so strong.

    “I've been a hobby photographer for years, and this was the first time I have been able to catch such great waves on Lake Huron.”

    Her photo “Waves at Port Sanilac” has been chosen as one of the last four finalists in The Detroit News Celebrate Michigan Contest: Outdoor Adventures, the first of three Celebrate Michigan contests this summer.

    The other three finalists are:

    ■ “Beautiful Night,” by Marianne Choike of Monroe. A family camping trip included venturing out on a boat to watch the fireworks over Goose Lake in Jackson. “This particular firework was so bright that you are able to see the fog in the distance, the little island where the fireworks were launched, and the pontoon boat that was right in front,” Choike said. “Such a beautiful night shared with family and friends.”

    ■ “Climbing the Sleeping Bear Dunes,” by Frederick Abels of Center Line. On his first trip the dunes in about 30 years, Abels said, “I was reminded at how much sand there is in this area of Michigan. I wanted to get as much sand as I could fit into the frame to convey the vastness.” Nobody’s fool, Abels gave his husband Jerry, who had never been there, the difficult task of climbing to to the top of the dunes for the picture.

    ■ “Sunset Smooch,” by Kara Stoltze of Ferndale. Stolze spent Memorial Day weekend camping with friends at Silver Lake. “We caught the sunset our last night at Little Sable Point,” she said. “Couldn't help but snag a pic when I saw my friend along the sand!”

    Now that the pool of 16 finalists is set, it’s time for you to vote on the winner. The polls are open at detroitnews.com/votecelebrateMI for five days, today through Sunday. The photo with the most votes will earn its photographer the grand prize, a $500 Visa card.

    Meanwhile, the next Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest: Woods and Wildlife is already under way, open to all non-professional photographers age 18 or older. Submit your photos through July 28 of animals and forests, including pets, farm animals, zoo scenes, wildflowers and more at detroitnews.com/woodsandwildlife.

    The third contest, Favorite Places, will be open July 28 to Aug. 25 for photos of anywhere that’s special to you, indoors or outdoors.

    At the end of the contests on Sept. 6, three Editors’ Pick bonus prizes of $150 cash cards will be awarded for three photos chosen from the pool of finalists by The Detroit News staff.

    Remember, vote daily for the first contest winner, and upload your Woods and Wildlife photos today!

    For the complete contest rules,

    go to detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan, where you can find all of the weekly stories, links to the contests and the growing photo gallery of finalists.

