Four more splendid shots make the Top 16 of the Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest: Outdoor Adventures. Cast your votes now for the winner!

"Waves at Port Sanilac" by Gerry Buckel of Fostoria. (Photo: Gerry Buckel)

In April, when she heard the news that 60 mph winds were coming out of the east, Gerry Buckel of Fostoria high-tailed it to Port Sanilac to photograph the waves.

“The wind was really making the rain feel like little pinpricks of ice when it hit my face and hands,” she said. “(Another) photographer ran out on the walkway and her leg was actually wrapped around the railing for safety, the wind was so strong.

“I've been a hobby photographer for years, and this was the first time I have been able to catch such great waves on Lake Huron.”

Her photo “Waves at Port Sanilac” has been chosen as one of the last four finalists in The Detroit News Celebrate Michigan Contest: Outdoor Adventures, the first of three Celebrate Michigan contests this summer.

The other three finalists are:

■ “Beautiful Night,” by Marianne Choike of Monroe. A family camping trip included venturing out on a boat to watch the fireworks over Goose Lake in Jackson. “This particular firework was so bright that you are able to see the fog in the distance, the little island where the fireworks were launched, and the pontoon boat that was right in front,” Choike said. “Such a beautiful night shared with family and friends.”

■ “Climbing the Sleeping Bear Dunes,” by Frederick Abels of Center Line. On his first trip the dunes in about 30 years, Abels said, “I was reminded at how much sand there is in this area of Michigan. I wanted to get as much sand as I could fit into the frame to convey the vastness.” Nobody’s fool, Abels gave his husband Jerry, who had never been there, the difficult task of climbing to to the top of the dunes for the picture.

■ “Sunset Smooch,” by Kara Stoltze of Ferndale. Stolze spent Memorial Day weekend camping with friends at Silver Lake. “We caught the sunset our last night at Little Sable Point,” she said. “Couldn't help but snag a pic when I saw my friend along the sand!”

Now that the pool of 16 finalists is set, it’s time for you to vote on the winner. The polls are open at detroitnews.com/votecelebrateMI for five days, today through Sunday. The photo with the most votes will earn its photographer the grand prize, a $500 Visa card.

Meanwhile, the next Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest: Woods and Wildlife is already under way, open to all non-professional photographers age 18 or older. Submit your photos through July 28 of animals and forests, including pets, farm animals, zoo scenes, wildflowers and more at detroitnews.com/woodsandwildlife.

The third contest, Favorite Places, will be open July 28 to Aug. 25 for photos of anywhere that’s special to you, indoors or outdoors.

At the end of the contests on Sept. 6, three Editors’ Pick bonus prizes of $150 cash cards will be awarded for three photos chosen from the pool of finalists by The Detroit News staff.

Remember, vote daily for the first contest winner, and upload your Woods and Wildlife photos today!

For the complete contest rules,

go to detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan, where you can find all of the weekly stories, links to the contests and the growing photo gallery of finalists.

