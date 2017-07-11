“Brisk Day at The Bridge,” by Jason Friday of Cheboygan. (Photo: Jason Friday)

After five days of public voting and 2,113 total votes, The Detroit News Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest: Outdoor Adventures is ready to delcare a winner.

“Brisk Day at The Bridge,” by Jason Friday of Cheboygan, captured one-third of the votes for a runaway victory in the first Celebrate Michigan contest this summer. His photo of the icy underpinnings of the Mackinac Bridge on snowy day wins him a $500 Visa card.

Congratulations, Jason, and many thanks to all who participated in the contest and cast their votes!

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vaE21g