Four more ‘Woods and Wildlife’ photos are in the running for $500

“Foxy Footwork” by Peg Runyan of West Branch. (Photo: Peg Runyan)

You would be hard-pressed to find a more patient photographer than Peg Runyan of West Branch, who staked out a fox den in a culvert in Ogemaw County.

“I spent more than a week sitting in my car 6-9 hours a day, waiting for them to pop out for a quick frolic of a minute or two,” she said. “As long as I was in the parked car, they didn’t care. Of course, the mosquitoes were happy to keep me company when the kits were napping.”

Runyan’s photo “Foxy Footwork” high-steps into the finals of The Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan Contest: Woods and Wildlife. It’s the second of three Celebrate Michigan contests this summer, open to all non-professional photographers age 18 or older. Enter your photos through noon July 28 of animals and forests, including pets, farm animals, zoo scenes, wildflowers and more.

Detroit News photo editors will select four finalists each week. When the field of 16 is chosen, the winner will be determined by five days of public voting, Aug. 2-6.

The winner will receive a $500 Visa card.

This week’s other three finalists are:

■ “Alert Doe,” by Pat Eisenberger of Warren: Deer stand at attention on a foggy morning in January at an Oakland County nature center. “As I stood quietly they silently walked by, grazing on the brown grass as if they never even saw me,” she said. “The only sound was the clicking of my shutter and my heart beating in my ears!”

■ “Dixie Chicks & Mom,” by Fred Drotar of Newport: A female osprey stares fiercely into the camera as she flies toward her nest of three younglings near Dixie Highway in Monroe County. “The yellow tag shows the mom was born in 2013, and the metal tag shows she was born in Monroe County,” Drotar said.

■ “Honey I’ll Fly Home and Bee There on Time,” by Ed Kirk of Commerce Township. Kirk had to go no further than his backyard for a wildlife shot that plays with depth of field to show an oversized bee hovering in front of a backdrop of purple flowers.

The third Celebrate Michigan contest, Favorite Places, will be open July 28 to Aug. 25 for photos of anywhere in the state that’s special to you, indoors or outdoors.

At the end of the contests on Sept. 6, three Editors’ Pick bonus prizes of $150 cash cards will be awarded for three photos chosen from the pool of finalists by The Detroit News staff.

For the complete contest rules, go to detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan, where you can find all of the weekly stories, links to the contests and the growing photo gallery of finalists.

