2017 Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest finalists
WOODS AND WILDLIFE FINALISTS -- A female osprey stares
WOODS AND WILDLIFE FINALISTS -- A female osprey stares fiercely into the camera as she flies toward her nest of three younglings near Dixie Highway in Monroe County. "The yellow tag shows the mom was born in 2013, and the metal tag shows she was born in Monroe County," said Fred Drotar of Newport, who call his shot "Dixie Chicks & Mom."  Fred Drotar
Peg Runyan of West Branch staked out a fox den in
Peg Runyan of West Branch staked out a fox den in a culvert in Ogemaw County. "I spent more than a week sitting in my car 6-9 hours a day, waiting for them to pop out for a quick frolic of a minute or two," she said. "As long as I was in the parked car, they didn't care. Of course, the mosquitoes were happy to keep me company when the kits were napping."  Peg Runyan
It was a foggy morning in January when Pat Eisenberger
It was a foggy morning in January when Pat Eisenberger of Warren visited an Oakland County nature center. "As I stood quietly they silently walked by, grazing on the brown grass as if they never even saw me," she said. "The only sound was the clicking of my shutter and my heart beating in my ears!"  Pat Eisenberger
Ed Kirk of Commerce Township had to go no farther than
Ed Kirk of Commerce Township had to go no farther than his backyard for a wildlife shot that plays with depth of field to show an oversized bee hovering in front of a backdrop of purple flowers.  Ed Kirk
"Eye See You," by John Clark of Westland. A frog pokes
"Eye See You," by John Clark of Westland. A frog pokes its head out of the duckweed in a pond at the Dahlem Center in Jackson. "I loved how some of it stuck on his face so I got my camera as close to the water as possible and focused right on the eye," Clark said. "Even with a large F-stop, the foreground and background blurred out wonderfully and he just stood out."  John Clark
"That's it, right there!" by Bill O'Rourke of Traverse
"That's it, right there!" by Bill O'Rourke of Traverse City. Years ago, O'Rourke raised a baby squirrel he named Angus. When he saw this squirrel starting to scratch under his "arm," he said, "I knew that satisfied look on his face was right around the corner, I'd seen Angus do it a million times."  Bill O'Rourke
"Dinner Time," by Linda Sorensen of Canton. "The mama
"Dinner Time," by Linda Sorensen of Canton. "The mama sow had been lying on the ground, nursing about six piglets," said Sorensen, who was visiting Kensington Farm Center in Milford with her grandson. "After a bit, she got up and started moving around. The piglets pictured weren't ready to quit eating and wiggled their way under the mama to continue their nursing. It was a short lived moment and I'm so glad I snapped a quick photo."  Linda Sorensen
Kellen Crow of Commerce Township was at his favorite
Kellen Crow of Commerce Township was at his favorite local duck hunting pond last fall when he saw this drake wood duck. "This guy was amazing," he said. "He put on a display for a hen wood duck and hen mallard, trying to catch their eyes."  Kellen Crow
WINNER, OUTDOOR ADVENTURES CONTEST: Jason Friday of
WINNER, OUTDOOR ADVENTURES CONTEST: Jason Friday of Cheboygan "went up to the (Mackinac) Bridge to take photos on a snow day, not expecting to take a picture like this," he said. "I walked underneath, saw the ice veins and icicles that had formed from the spray and wind, and was amazed." The rest of the Outdoor Adventures finalists follow.  Jason Friday
Marianne Choike of Monroe was on a family camping trip
Marianne Choike of Monroe was on a family camping trip that included venturing out on a boat to catch the fireworks over Goose Lake in Jackson. "This particular firework was so bright that you are able to see the fog in the distance, the little island where the fireworks were launched, and the pontoon boat that was right in front," she said. "Such a beautiful night shared with family and friends."  Marianne Choike
When she heard that 60 mph winds were coming out of
When she heard that 60 mph winds were coming out of the east in April, Gerry Buckel of Fostoria set out for Port Sanilac. "(Another) photographer ran out on the walkway and her leg was actually wrapped around the railing for safety, the wind was so strong," she said. "I've been a hobby photographer for years, and this was the first time I have been able to catch such great waves on Lake Huron."  Gerry Buckel
On his first trip the dunes in about 30 years, Frederick
On his first trip the dunes in about 30 years, Frederick Abels of Center Line said, "I was reminded at how much sand there is in this area of Michigan. I wanted to get as much sand as I could fit into the frame to convey the vastness." Nobody's fool, Abels gave his husband Jerry, who had never been there, the difficult task of climbing the dunes for the picture.  Frederick Abels
Kara Stoltze of Ferndale spent Memorial Day weekend
Kara Stoltze of Ferndale spent Memorial Day weekend camping with friends at Silver Lake. "We caught the sunset our last night at Little Sable Point," she said. "Couldn't help but snag a pic when I saw my friend (and his girlfriend) along the sand!"  Kara Stoltze
Of the many wonders Michaela Mazzenga has seen from
Of the many wonders Michaela Mazzenga has seen from the lakefront park she lives beside in St. Clair Shores, "This scene is truly one that I have spotted only once," she said. "The sailor turned the corner into our bay while I was admiring the frozen snow-capped lake. It's very common to see beautiful pictures of Lake St. Clair in the summer, though in my opinion, the frozen scenes in the winter are truly exquisite."  Mihaela Mazzenga
Busy toddler Owen Futrell, almost 3, loves the outdoors.
Busy toddler Owen Futrell, almost 3, loves the outdoors. His aunt, Annie King of Mohawk, says, "He was so excited for his first fishing adventure with his mom and dad" in Keweenaw County. "When Owen felt a fish bite, he snatched the pole back, trying to drag the fish to shore. Once he saw the fish he caught, his face lit up."  Annie King
Megan Stoltze of Brighton was looking for sunrise photos
Megan Stoltze of Brighton was looking for sunrise photos when she spotted a University of Michigan rowing team practicing on the Huron River. "I was thankful to get a quality shot of them moving swiftly among the fog," she said. "The dense fog made for a dramatic, yet peaceful picture."  Megan Stoltze
The Roth family of Beverly Hills -- son Ethan, mom
The Roth family of Beverly Hills -- son Ethan, mom Nancy and daughter Carly, with dad Jason taking the picture -- stopped at one of their favorite places. "My son was being silly and said something that cracked us all up," Nancy said. "Ray's Ice Cream is a huge part of my childhood and I love bringing my family there!"  Jason Roth
In "Aurora Hunters," Dale Niesen of South Rockwood
In "Aurora Hunters," Dale Niesen of South Rockwood used two LED flashlights, a wide angle lens and a 15-second exposure to create this cool shot himself and his friend Steve Lambert watching the northern lights near Empire Bluffs in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Enter your Michigan outdoor adventure photos at http://apps.detroitnews.com/photocontest until June 30 for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.   Dale Niesen
"Foggy Sunrise on Eagle Lake," by Steve Nowakowski
"Foggy Sunrise on Eagle Lake," by Steve Nowakowski of Lambertville, catches fishermen at dawn at Fort Custer State Park in Battle Creek. He was riding his bike back to his campsite when "at the boat launch I saw these two fisherman launching their boat. At first I road past the launch and then turned around and went back, wondering if there could be a possible picture in the fog over the lake."  Steve Nowakowski
"MX Master," by Pat Eisenberger of Warren, gets down
"MX Master," by Pat Eisenberger of Warren, gets down and dirty at a motocross in the Irish Hills. "There were a few of them who seemed to be skilled beyond belief," she said. "This one I named 'The Master' for his amazing speed and cunning!"  Pat Eisenberger
"Give a kid an inch and he'll show you how to enjoy
"Give a kid an inch and he'll show you how to enjoy life," wrote Steven Korn of Southfield, who caught these two impish cousins, Monte and Tine, playing in the water by Hart Plaza in Detroit. He calls it "Sun + Water = Fun."  Steven Korn
With a Jet Ski, a GoPro camera on a pole, and his sister
With a Jet Ski, a GoPro camera on a pole, and his sister Lauren, Clay Holmes of Macomb Township was riding around on Wixom Lake. "We were trying to capture some cool angles," he said. "The funny part was we weren't really trying here and caught the photo by accident."  Clay Holmes
Mudg Poster of West Bloomfield titles this shot "The
Mudg Poster of West Bloomfield titles this shot "The Dawn Hiker." "The sunrise and a persistent mist surrounded the hiker as she rounded the small peninsula in Kent Lake," Poster said. "She walked so quickly I barely managed to get my camera up for this shot."  Mudg Poster
James Timmer of Troy shot this photo of choppy waves
James Timmer of Troy shot this photo of choppy waves surging against the Benton Harbor Lighthouse on a blustery December day. "Lake Michigan was showing a teaser of her incredible strength and beauty," he said.  James Timmer
    Four more ‘Woods and Wildlife’ photos are in the running for $500

    Runyan’s photo “Foxy Footwork” high-steps into the finals of The Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan Contest: Woods and Wildlife. It’s the second of three Celebrate Michigan contests this summer, open to all non-professional photographers age 18 or older. Enter your photos through noon July 28 of animals and forests, including pets, farm animals, zoo scenes, wildflowers and more.

    Detroit News photo editors will select four finalists each week. When the field of 16 is chosen, the winner will be determined by five days of public voting, Aug. 2-6.

    The winner will receive a $500 Visa card.

    This week’s other three finalists are:

    The third Celebrate Michigan contest, Favorite Places, will be open July 28 to Aug. 25 for photos of anywhere in the state that’s special to you, indoors or outdoors.

    At the end of the contests on Sept. 6, three Editors’ Pick bonus prizes of $150 cash cards will be awarded for three photos chosen from the pool of finalists by The Detroit News staff.

    For the complete contest rules, go to detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan, where you can find all of the weekly stories, links to the contests and the growing photo gallery of finalists.

