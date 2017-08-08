“Safe Landings” by Jeff Wagoner of Plymouth landed first in its category. (Photo: Jeff Wagoner)

First, the Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan: Woods and Wildlife Photo Contest received 1,115 entries in about a month. Then the 16 finalists were put to a public vote, and 1,438 votes were cast. Now just one photo swims into the winner’s circle.

It’s “Safe Landings,” by Jeff Wagoner of Plymouth. Wagoner’s photo of a mute swan coming in for a landing at Kensington Metropark won the vote and is awarded the $500 Visa card prize.

Congratulations, Jeff! And many thanks from The Detroit News to all of those who entered, browsed the photos or voted. Keep it up during the Celebrate Michigan: Favorite Places contest!

