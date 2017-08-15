2017 Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest winners, finalists
"It's All About Height," by Kim Corey of Highland, shows her nephew Nolan and his friend Johnny clinging to inner tubes as they bounce high off Runyan Lake in Fenton. "Every summer I sit with my Sony a100 35mm zoom lens on the back of the boat trying to get some fun pictures of the kids," she says. "By the end of summer, I usually have enough pictures to put into a collage to show of all the fun that we have had."  Kim Corey
A frequent visitor to Lake St. Clair Metro Park, Michele Gabris of Roseville was on the boardwalk when she heard this marsh wren calling. "Usually, you can only hear them calling from deep inside the cattail reeds, but this little one flew up and showed off by balancing between two cattails not more than six feet away from where I was standing," she said.  Michele Gabris
The sun was just rising over the Mackinac Bridge when Jay Hijazi of Dearborn and his friends started to cross it on their way to the Porcupine Mountains. "One of the most majestic views I have ever witnessed," he said. He calls his shot "The Gracious Mac."  Jay Hijazi
Daughter Ellie, in her summer dress and rubber boots, looks over her ice cream choices on a hot afternoon in July in "Summers in Glen Arbor," by Kylie Harig of Ferndale.   Kylie Harig
FINALISTS, FAVORITE PLACES CONTEST: To get to a number of sandstone caves in the area of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore near Munising, Dale Niesen of South Rockwood "had to wade in nearly chest-high water with our equipment held high -- and I was also carrying a 50-pound Belgian Sheepdog (his pet Jet) -- but the shots were worth the effort," he said.  Dale Niesen
They live in Chatham, Illinois, but Deb Barber and her family have been vacationing in southwest Michigan for five generations. Sunset at the public beach in Douglas, on Lake Michigan, was irresistible to grandsons Eli and Ian Bostrom, as well as Deb's wife Diane VanderKooy, who joined them in a jump for joy. "We LOVE our trips to Michigan!" Barber says.  Deb Barber
In Marquette, "Often you will get this beautiful glow over the whole lake," says Sharon Bodenus, who lives nearby in Little Lake. "It is moments like this that I will put the camera down and just allow myself to enjoy the moment in real time. I love to smell the air and enjoy the sound of the crashing waves mixed with the call of seagulls."  Sharon Bodenus
While camping at the KOA in Port Huron, Derek Jackson of Point Edward, Ontario and his 12-year-old son Bailey set the camera "for a 30-second long exposure to gather lots of light. During the exposure we painted light on the front of the cabin with an LED flashlight to highlight certain areas, while lighting my wife and younger son with the campfire. Our goal was to capture a photograph that would give people the feeling of being there."  Derek Jackson
WINNER, WOODS AND WILDLIFE CONTEST: "I saw this mute swan circling an island near the Nature Center (at Kensington Metropark)," said Jeff Wagoner of Plymouth. "Then it came in for a landing right in front of me. At the time I thought, 'What a wonderful performance.'"  Jeff Wagoner
WOODS AND WILDLIFE FINALISTS: For Beverly Wolf of Waterford, the highlight of an Upper Peninsula fall camping tour was crossing the suspension bridge over the Presque Isle River in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. "The kettles, or potholes as they are sometimes called, were easily visible and so striking that they almost took my breath away," she said. A long exposure helped to convey the movement of the water.  Beverly Wolf
An odd sound in the Kensington Metropark woods on a brisk November day captured the attention of Jim Ridley of Brighton. "I walked slowly to where the noise originated and saw these two bucks in the clearing with horns clacking as they engaged," he said. "When they heard my shutter they disengaged and leapt into the woods. Neither buck was injured."  Jim Ridley
Pam Bedsole of Cheboygan used her long lens to shoot a mute swan's nest without disturbing them for this photo, which she calls "Mom, I Can't See!" She said, "Capturing the the little cygnetsÕ innocence, facial expressions, and their interactions with their siblings and parents is a rewarding and pleasurable experience."  Pam Bedsole
"Surprise Visitor," by Thomas Favazza of Shelby Township. A wood frog hopped on his daughter's hiking boot at Shelby Township's Holland Ponds. "She was so excited that it actually found her!" he said.  Thomas Favazza
"Just Hours Old," by Mudg Poster of West Bloomfield. One hours-old Sandhill Crane had the surprise of its new life when mom stood up.  Mudg Poster
"Egret & American Lotus," by Fred Drotar of Newport. An egret flies through a bed of American lotus at Sterling State Park in Monroe County.  Fred Drotar
"Sassy Pants the Squirrel," by Sharon Bodenus of Little Lake. "I have a little red squirrel who has stolen my heart and many of my friends' on Facebook,' she said. "She started to appear this spring and has since been here every day for her sunflower seeds. She is a sassy little thing and so she was named Sassy Pants."  Sharon Bodenus
A female osprey stares fiercely into the camera as she flies toward her nest of three younglings near Dixie Highway in Monroe County. "The yellow tag shows the mom was born in 2013, and the metal tag shows she was born in Monroe County," said Fred Drotar of Newport, who call his shot "Dixie Chicks & Mom."  Fred Drotar
Peg Runyan of West Branch staked out a fox den in a culvert in Ogemaw County. "I spent more than a week sitting in my car 6-9 hours a day, waiting for them to pop out for a quick frolic of a minute or two," she said. "As long as I was in the parked car, they didn't care. Of course, the mosquitoes were happy to keep me company when the kits were napping."  Peg Runyan
It was a foggy morning in January when Pat Eisenberger of Warren visited an Oakland County nature center. "As I stood quietly they silently walked by, grazing on the brown grass as if they never even saw me," she said. "The only sound was the clicking of my shutter and my heart beating in my ears!"  Pat Eisenberger
Ed Kirk of Commerce Township had to go no farther than his backyard for a wildlife shot that plays with depth of field to show an oversized bee hovering in front of a backdrop of purple flowers.  Ed Kirk
"Eye See You," by John Clark of Westland. A frog pokes its head out of the duckweed in a pond at the Dahlem Center in Jackson. "I loved how some of it stuck on his face so I got my camera as close to the water as possible and focused right on the eye," Clark said. "Even with a large F-stop, the foreground and background blurred out wonderfully and he just stood out."  John Clark
"That's it, right there!" by Bill O'Rourke of Traverse City. Years ago, O'Rourke raised a baby squirrel he named Angus. When he saw this squirrel starting to scratch under his "arm," he said, "I knew that satisfied look on his face was right around the corner, I'd seen Angus do it a million times."  Bill O'Rourke
"Dinner Time," by Linda Sorensen of Canton. "The mama sow had been lying on the ground, nursing about six piglets," said Sorensen, who was visiting Kensington Farm Center in Milford with her grandson. "After a bit, she got up and started moving around. The piglets pictured weren't ready to quit eating and wiggled their way under the mama to continue their nursing. It was a short lived moment and I'm so glad I snapped a quick photo."  Linda Sorensen
Kellen Crow of Commerce Township was at his favorite local duck hunting pond last fall when he saw this drake wood duck. "This guy was amazing," he said. "He put on a display for a hen wood duck and hen mallard, trying to catch their eyes."  Kellen Crow
WINNER, OUTDOOR ADVENTURES CONTEST: Jason Friday of Cheboygan "went up to the (Mackinac) Bridge to take photos on a snow day, not expecting to take a picture like this," he said. "I walked underneath, saw the ice veins and icicles that had formed from the spray and wind, and was amazed." The rest of the Outdoor Adventures finalists follow.  Jason Friday
OUTDOOR ADVENTURES FINALISTS: Marianne Choike of Monroe was on a family camping trip that included venturing out on a boat to catch the fireworks over Goose Lake in Jackson. "This particular firework was so bright that you are able to see the fog in the distance, the little island where the fireworks were launched, and the pontoon boat that was right in front," she said. "Such a beautiful night shared with family and friends."  Marianne Choike
When she heard that 60 mph winds were coming out of the east in April, Gerry Buckel of Fostoria set out for Port Sanilac. "(Another) photographer ran out on the walkway and her leg was actually wrapped around the railing for safety, the wind was so strong," she said. "I've been a hobby photographer for years, and this was the first time I have been able to catch such great waves on Lake Huron."  Gerry Buckel
On his first trip the dunes in about 30 years, Frederick Abels of Center Line said, "I was reminded at how much sand there is in this area of Michigan. I wanted to get as much sand as I could fit into the frame to convey the vastness." Nobody's fool, Abels gave his husband Jerry, who had never been there, the difficult task of climbing the dunes for the picture.  Frederick Abels
Kara Stoltze of Ferndale spent Memorial Day weekend camping with friends at Silver Lake. "We caught the sunset our last night at Little Sable Point," she said. "Couldn't help but snag a pic when I saw my friend (and his girlfriend) along the sand!"  Kara Stoltze
Of the many wonders Michaela Mazzenga has seen from the lakefront park she lives beside in St. Clair Shores, "This scene is truly one that I have spotted only once," she said. "The sailor turned the corner into our bay while I was admiring the frozen snow-capped lake. It's very common to see beautiful pictures of Lake St. Clair in the summer, though in my opinion, the frozen scenes in the winter are truly exquisite."  Mihaela Mazzenga
Busy toddler Owen Futrell, almost 3, loves the outdoors. His aunt, Annie King of Mohawk, says, "He was so excited for his first fishing adventure with his mom and dad" in Keweenaw County. "When Owen felt a fish bite, he snatched the pole back, trying to drag the fish to shore. Once he saw the fish he caught, his face lit up."  Annie King
Megan Stoltze of Brighton was looking for sunrise photos when she spotted a University of Michigan rowing team practicing on the Huron River. "I was thankful to get a quality shot of them moving swiftly among the fog," she said. "The dense fog made for a dramatic, yet peaceful picture."  Megan Stoltze
The Roth family of Beverly Hills -- son Ethan, mom Nancy and daughter Carly, with dad Jason taking the picture -- stopped at one of their favorite places. "My son was being silly and said something that cracked us all up," Nancy said. "Ray's Ice Cream is a huge part of my childhood and I love bringing my family there!"  Jason Roth
In "Aurora Hunters," Dale Niesen of South Rockwood used two LED flashlights, a wide angle lens and a 15-second exposure to create this cool shot himself and his friend Steve Lambert watching the northern lights near Empire Bluffs in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Enter your Michigan outdoor adventure photos at http://apps.detroitnews.com/photocontest until June 30 for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.   Dale Niesen
"Foggy Sunrise on Eagle Lake," by Steve Nowakowski of Lambertville, catches fishermen at dawn at Fort Custer State Park in Battle Creek. He was riding his bike back to his campsite when "at the boat launch I saw these two fisherman launching their boat. At first I road past the launch and then turned around and went back, wondering if there could be a possible picture in the fog over the lake."  Steve Nowakowski
"MX Master," by Pat Eisenberger of Warren, gets down and dirty at a motocross in the Irish Hills. "There were a few of them who seemed to be skilled beyond belief," she said. "This one I named 'The Master' for his amazing speed and cunning!"  Pat Eisenberger
"Give a kid an inch and he'll show you how to enjoy life," wrote Steven Korn of Southfield, who caught these two impish cousins, Monte and Tine, playing in the water by Hart Plaza in Detroit. He calls it "Sun + Water = Fun."  Steven Korn
With a Jet Ski, a GoPro camera on a pole, and his sister Lauren, Clay Holmes of Macomb Township was riding around on Wixom Lake. "We were trying to capture some cool angles," he said. "The funny part was we weren't really trying here and caught the photo by accident."  Clay Holmes
Mudg Poster of West Bloomfield titles this shot "The Dawn Hiker." "The sunrise and a persistent mist surrounded the hiker as she rounded the small peninsula in Kent Lake," Poster said. "She walked so quickly I barely managed to get my camera up for this shot."  Mudg Poster
James Timmer of Troy shot this photo of choppy waves surging against the Benton Harbor Lighthouse on a blustery December day. "Lake Michigan was showing a teaser of her incredible strength and beauty," he said.  James Timmer
    A big fan of Lake St. Clair Metropark, Michele Gabris of Roseville and her family regularly have a picnic by the boat launch area and watch the water sports. “It’s always an awesome way to relax after a long day or week,” she said.

    It’s also a great birding hot spot, with more than 230 bird species reported sighted. On June 3, “I was on my way out of the marsh via the boardwalk when I heard the call of a marsh wren,” Gabris said. “Usually, you can only hear them calling from deep inside the cattail reeds, but this little one flew up and showed off by balancing between two cattails not more than six feet away from where I was standing.

    “He did not seem bothered by my presence. He even flashed me his tail feathers before diving back down into the tall grass out of sight.”

    Gabris’ “Marsh Life” photo earns a place in the finals of The Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest: Favorite Places. The contest open to all non-professional photographers age 18 or older. Submit your photos until Aug. 25 of anywhere in Michigan that’s special to you, indoors or outdoors —a public place or your own secret spot.

    This week’s other three finalists are:

    ■ “The Gracious Mac,” by Jay Hijazi of Dearborn. The sun was just rising over the Mackinac Bridge when Hijazi and his friends started to cross it on their way to the Porcupine Mountains. “One of the most majestic views I have ever witnessed,” he said.

    ■ “It's All About Height,” by Kim Corey of Highland. This exuberant photo shows Corey’s nephew Nolan and his friend Johnny clinging to inner tubes as they bounce high off Runyan Lake in Fenton. “Every summer I sit with my Sony a100 35mm zoom lens on the back of the boat trying to get some fun pictures of the kids,” she says. “By the end of summer, I usually have enough pictures to put into a collage to show off all the fun that we have had.”

    ■“Summers in Glen Arbor,” by Kylie Harig of Ferndale. Daughter Ellie, in her summer dress and rubber boots, looks over her ice cream choices on a hot afternoon in July.

    Finalists chosen by Detroit News photo editors will be announced each Wednesday until Aug. 30. Then it’s your turn to pick the winner via public voting Aug. 30-Sept. 3. The photographer with the most votes will be announced on Sept. 6 and receive a $500 Visa card.

    Also on that date, three Editors’ Pick bonus prizes of $150 cash cards will be awarded for three photos chosen from the pool of finalists for all three contests by The Detroit News staff.

    For the complete contest rules, go to detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan, where you can find all of the weekly stories, links to the contests and the growing photo gallery of finalists.

