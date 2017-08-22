“Jumping into the Dead River,” by Elizabeth Callison of Gaylord, features members of the University of Michigan ski team. (Photo: Elizabeth Callison)

The photo is a bit alarming. A young man is showing off, jumping off a cliff, seemingly about to plunge to his death.

But no, the Dead River in Marquette lies below, along with photographer Elizabeth Callison of Gaylord. Every summer, she and the rest of the University of Michigan cross country ski team head to the U.P. for a week-long training camp.

In 2015, “After one of our long training days, we hiked up to the Dead River,” she said. “I scrambled down the rocks to the bottom and took pictures of my teammates as they jumped in. Sam decided to get creative with his jump style.”

“Jumping into the Dead River” earns a place in the finals of The Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest: Favorite Places.

The contest is open to all non-professional photographers 18 or older. But you better hurry. You have only until noon Friday to submit your photos of anywhere in Michigan that’s special to you, indoors or outdoors — a public place or your own secret spot.

This week’s other three finalists are:

■“Lovin’ Life,” by Scott Sitler of Ludington. Sitler didn’t have to leave town to take his photo of a sailboat at sunset in Lake Michigan. On the horizon, you can see the ferry SS Badger chugging toward Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

■“Reaching Out,” by Michael Palko of Traverse City. After spending a week at Isle Royale National Park, “it is definitely one of my most favorite places,“ Palko said. “I took a stroll along the beach of Little Todd Harbor. There I found this birch tree, straight out over the beach and Lake Superior, extending its branches out to Canada.”

■ “Rolling Clouds Over Ore Dock,” by Justin Carlson of Negaunee. “I shot this photo on July 6, 2017, with my phone as I was leaving work,” Carlson said. “The cloud patterns were unlike anything I’d ever seen before in Marquette.”

The last four finalists chosen by Detroit News photo editors will be announced next Wednesday, Aug. 30. Then it’s your turn to pick the winner via public voting Aug. 30-Sept. 3. The photographer with the most votes will be announced on Sept. 6 and receive a $500 Visa card.

Also on that date, three Editors’ Pick bonus prizes of $150 cash cards will be awarded for three photos chosen from the pool of finalists for all three contests by The Detroit News staff.

For the complete contest rules, go to detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan, where you can find all of the weekly stories, links to the contests and the growing photo gallery of finalists.

