The greatest photos are those we can see in our heads, the ones we can imagine taking when the subject is positioned just so and the lighting is perfect and our viewpoint is unobstructed.

Often the actual photo doesn’t work out that well. But this time, the stars aligned for David Tisch of Ferndale.

“It was a Saturday morning in August,” he said. “I decided to make the drive to Leland from Detroit, just to see the sunset. I was hoping it would look exactly like this. What a beautiful place!!!”

Having taken his photo of Leland’s Fishtown docks, with the setting sun making a perfect starburst into his lens, Tisch then drove home. “To get this photo, it took over eight hours of driving in one day,” he said. A price worth paying for the shot he imagined.

“Sunset@Fishtown” earns a place in the finals of The Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest: Favorite Places, along with three other photos chosen by Detroit News photo editors:

■“Beautiful Ending,” by Joan Hassberger of White Lake. “I often jump in my Jeep on my day off and drive to the west side to photograph the shoreline and the lighthouses,” she said. “The St. Joseph lighthouse is one of my favorite subjects. I arrived just in time to catch the amazing show. With the waves and the clouds it turned out to be a great photo opportunity. “

■“Frozen Falls of Munising,” by Kim Schur of Auburn Hills. “My cousin Linda and I decided to take a weekend trip to Munising to see the Ice Caves,” she said. “It was 26 degrees below zero that morning. We dressed warmly in layers and hiked out to several of the falls. I was so amazed at the creations of Mother Nature! It was beautiful!”

■“Reeds and Lily Pads,” by Bernadette Buechler of Portage. With blues and greens, and ovals and lines, Buechler’s water scene of Crooked Lake in Howell takes on a painterly quality.

The contest, our third and final photo contest this summer, is now closed to entries. Now it’s your turn to pick the winner from among the 16 finalists. You can vote once a day, Wednesday through Sunday, at http://detroitnews.com/voteCelebrateMI. The photographer with the most votes will be announced next Wednesday, Sept. 6, and receive a $500 Visa card.

Also on that date, three Editors’ Pick bonus prizes of $150 cash cards will be awarded for three photos chosen by The Detroit News from the pool of finalists for all three contests – Outdoor Adventures, Woods and Wildife and Favorite Places.

Browse the photo gallery of finalists and find links to all of the weekly stories and contests this summer at detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan. Many thanks to all who answered the call to Celebrate Michigan this year!

