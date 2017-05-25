Mike Morse (Photo: Facebook)

A third woman has filed a sexual assault lawsuit against personal-injury attorney Mike Morse.

The Orchard Lake woman, not named in the civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court, claims that Morse assaulted her in a car in Miami in December. She’s seeking $17.5 million in damages.

The alleged incident occurred while the woman was on vacation with mutual friends of Morse. She claims that Morse made various sexual remarks toward her and others while at a restaurant.

The woman also alleges that as she sat in the back of a vehicle with Morse while en route to drop him off at his hotel, he stuck his hands in her shirt and grabbed her breasts.

The alleged assault was witnessed by others in the car, said the woman’s attorney, Geoffrey Fieger. Fieger also represents two other women who filed sexual assault cases against Morse this month.

“These allegations are remarkably consistent with the facts set forth in two previous complaints filed against Mr. Morse,” Fieger said.

On Wednesday, Morse’s former employee Samantha Lichon, 25, of Hazel Park filed a civil lawsuit alleging Morse grabbed her in his law office and groped her breasts, grabbing her from behind and touching his groin to her rear side. She alleges that Morse made audible sexual comments on multiple occasions without her consent. She’s seeking $15 million.

Last week, a Novi woman, Renee Swain, filed a $10 million civil lawsuit against Morse alleging that he grabbed her breasts at a Farmington Hills restaurant, Lelli’s Inn on the Green.

Morse could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday. He said previously that the lawsuits are part of Fieger’s “media circus” and “a bid to attract more attention to himself.”

“These matters will be handled in court,” Morse said following the lawsuit filed Wednesday.

