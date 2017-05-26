Oakland County seal (Photo: Oakland County)

Pontiac — Authorities are taking steps to limit hepatitis A exposure at the Oakland County Jail after an inmate was confirmed to be infected.

The Oakland County Health Division and the sheriff’s office announced Friday that they’re advising those detained at the jail in Pontiac between May 8 and May 23 to contact the Health Division to determine potential exposure. A male inmate was confirmed to have hepatitis A.

Areas where the inmate was housed have been sanitized. Symptoms include jaundice, fever, fatigue and loss of appetite. Hepatitis A can cause liver failure.

In March, state health officials reported an elevated number of hepatitis A cases in Detroit and its suburbs, including Oakland County.

