A 20-year-old Milford man died early Sunday after he was trapped when his vehicle rolled over into the Clinton River. (Photo: Waterford Police Department)

A 20-year-old Milford man died early Sunday after he was trapped when his vehicle rolled into the Clinton River.

Waterford Township police said a witness saw a 2007 silver GMC Sierra traveling east on Hatchery Road when the driver lost control at the curve west of Edmore Road. The truck struck a construction signage trailer, entered the river near the fish hatchery and rolled over onto its roof.

Police responded to the call around 12:48 a.m. A passenger, a 22-year-old Waterford man, was trapped in the vehicle and survived after being rescued by emergency personnel. The driver died at a local hospital.

Police are investigating and ask if anyone has information to contact Waterford Police Accident Investigator Clemons at (248) 618-6047 or Investigator Oliver at (248) 618-7404.

In other traffic incidents over the Memorial Day weekend, a motorcyclist was injured when strong winds blew a small trampoline off a truck Monday night traveling south on Romeo Plank Road near 21 Mile Road in Clinton Township.

Another truck braked to avoid the trampoline and the motorcyclist hit that truck, police said, avoiding direct impact with the trampoline. The motorcyclist was treated for minor injuries.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sfkAz1