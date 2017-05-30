Police said the pastor found the suspect at Highland Hills Baptist church located on Woodruff Lake Road over the weekend. The pastor told police that cash was missing from his desk drawer. “A large quantity of cash was recovered from the suspect’s pocket in small denominations,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday. (Photo: Detroit News)

It likely tested the man of God when a pastor arriving at his church found someone had broken in.

The pastor may have found his charity further tested when he found the suspect still inside the church. He called Oakland County sheriff’s deputies and detained the suspect until the deputies arrived.

Police said the pastor found the suspect at Highland Hills Baptist church located on Woodruff Lake Road over the weekend. The pastor told police that cash was missing from his desk drawer. “A large quantity of cash was recovered from the suspect’s pocket in small denominations,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The 22-year-old suspect from Highland Township “made admissions of breaking into the church on two prior occasions,” the release said.

He was taken to the Oakland County Jail pending any criminal charges.

