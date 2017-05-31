Wolf (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Pontiac – A 70-year-old man charged in the 2015 freeway dragging death of a Michigan State trooper was acquitted of all offenses Wednesday by an Oakland Circuit Court jury.

The jury of nine men and three women deliberated for four hours before returning the verdict in the case of Charles Warren Jr. of Waterford Township.

He was charged with reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death in connection to the Aug. 28, 2015, death of Trooper Chad Wolf, 38, of Fenton.

Wolf was dragged three miles under a trailer Warren was pulling along Interstate 75 in Springfield Township. He died about 10 hours later in a hospital.

Warren's attorney, Neil Rockind, argued Wolf was following too close to stop in time before hitting the trailer as Warren pulled onto an I-75 entrance ramp in the early morning hours and his client did not realize there had been an accident.

A memorial service for Wolf was attended by hundreds of law enforcement officers from Michigan and beyond and several elected officials, including Gov. Rick Snyder. Wolf is survived by his wife and four children.

Warren, who has been free on $10,000 bond, could have faced up to 15 years in prison on either charge, both felonies.

"We know a horrific tragedy resulted," Warren's attorney Neil Rockind to the jury in his opening statement Monday. "...Wolf did not give himself enough time or space to avoid the accident. It is his proximity to the trailer as it was turning that caused this ..."

Rockind has said Warren was saddened by Wolf's death but never realized there had been a collision between the trooper's motorcycle and his trailer in the early morning darkness.

Rockind said investigators have determined Warren's VW Jetta, the trailer he was pulling and Wolf's motorcycle were all in the right-hand lane of Dixie Highway at the time of the crash. He noted investigators have been unable to report whether any lights were on Wolf's motorcycle, how fast the state trooper was traveling and how close he was to the trailer when it turned right off of Dixie Highway onto the I-75 ramp.

"I have no interest in rehashing this or anything to disparage Mr. Wolf," Rockind stressed. "But this was an accident."

Assistant prosecuting attorney David Hutson has said when Warren chose that morning to illegally pull a trailer not equipped with working lights, he was driving recklessly.

"This was a tragedy," Hutson said. "But evidence will show there it came at his (Warren's) fault and of serious choices."

Among them, Hutson said, was Warren's decision not to hookup lights on the trailer and then making a hard turn onto the I-75 ramp as he was passing it.

Wolf slammed into the rear right side of the trailer causing him to slide left and his uniform got caught on the trailer, Hutson.

The trial was supervised by Judge Denise Langford Morris.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2roRjVa