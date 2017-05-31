Buy Photo File photo (Photo: Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 3-year-old boy and his 31-year-old father drowned in the pool of their Novi apartment complex late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

At about 4:24 p.m. Tuesday, an employee of the Glens of Northville apartment complex called 911 to report that two people were unconscious in the pool. First responders arrived and tried to rescue the two before they were transported to St. John Providence's hospital in Novi. The father and son were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The pair's bodies were discovered by fellow residents of the apartment complex, who reported what they saw to apartment building staff, who called the police.

More information is expected Wednesday when the Oakland County Medical Examiner conducts its post-mortem exam, Novi Police Department said in a statement. Police are asking anyone with information on the drownings to share what they know at (248) 348-7100.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rnxT3e