Waterford Township – A 34-year-old woman – suspected of stalking a teenage girl – is in custody after an incident in which she hit a police officer with her car in a parking lot early Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident led the officer to fire into the woman’s car. Police said it did not appear she was struck by any bullets.

The 17-year-old girl said she had been shopping at the CVS drugstore at Crescent Lake and Highland roads shortly after midnight when she became suspicious of a vehicle in the lot that followed her as she drove home in the nearby Williams Lake-Orange Grove neighborhood.

The vehicle, a dark Dodge Challenger driven by a woman, passed her home and parked in front of a nearby vacant lot. The teenager told her parents, who called township police and reported the woman was roaming in their backyard and, at one point, had walked on to the home’s rear deck.

When police arrived, the woman had returned to her vehicle. When an officer approached the parked car, the woman sped off.

During a pursuit, a second patrol car spotted the vehicle and boxed it into a driveway. The officer got out and approached the car with his weapon drawn and ordered the driver out of the vehicle.

Instead the woman accelerated and ran into the officer, knocking him onto the hood of her car. He fired eight rounds into the driver’s compartment of the car as she tried to speed away. He was thrown off the vehicle on Williams Lake Road and the first vehicle pursued the Challenger.

The woman abandoned the car on a nearby dead-end street and a police tracking dog found her hiding behind a business. She was taken to an area hospital for a superficial wound, which was not believed to be related to the shooting.

The officer who was struck by the vehicle was treated for minor injuries and has been placed on administrative leave.

The woman was jailed and the matter will be referred to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.

