Gleaners Community Food Bank President Gerry Brisson talks with the media on March 23, 2015. Gleaners received a $50,000 grant Thursday, June 1, 2017 to help fund its fight against childhood hunger. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan received a $50,000 grant Thursday to help fund its fight against childhood hunger.

The money from the Morgan Stanley Foundation will support Gleaners’ “School Food Mobile Pantry” program, which provides low-income families with readily accessible sources of healthy and nutritious food to prepare at home.

“We are thrilled to receive this important grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation in support of our efforts to deliver more nutritious meals to children and families in Detroit,” Gleaners President Gerry Brisson said in a statement. “Morgan Stanley and its employees provide vital support for Gleaners through generous contributions like this and many hours volunteering.”

The funds were presented Thursday at the food bank’s Pontiac warehouse, where Morgan Stanley employees volunteered as part of the company’s “Feeding Kids Around the Clock” initiative.

“We are honored to be able to help Gleaners Community Food Bank in its important fight against child hunger,” said Morgan Stanley regional director Steve Austin. “We are delighted to extend our support through this grant and provide even more children with the foods they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

Morgan Stanley is awarding $750,000 in grants this month to food banks across the country, according to officials. In addition, employees were scheduled to volunteer Thursday at more than 40 locations in the United States, helping to sort and pack food in preparation for summer when nearly 300,000 children lose access to school reduced and free lunches.

The company has partnered with Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks, to give more than $21 million to launch, expand and sustain childhood feeding programs.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2suLYsG