Eleven-year-old Emma Kelly, of Livonia flies across one of the zip lines. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)

West Bloomfield Township — Sixth-grade teacher Cassy Calahan is used to setting an example for her students ... just not while strapped to a harness 35 feet up in the trees.

“Go Ms. Calahan, you can do it!” a few students shouted below.

With the encouragement, the Kingston Elementary School teacher stepped off a platform Thursday afternoon and ziplined through the forest canopy. Her students erupted in cheers as she landed on the next platform.

“I knew if I was scared the kids would be scared, so I had to be brave for them,” said Calahan, laughing.

On Thursday, the Adventure Park started its fourth summer season, offering adventure seekers a chance to explore five acres of treetops with 130 aerial challenges and 13 ziplines.

“Some people consider it an obstacle course on steroids,” park manager Thomas Knuth said.

Kingston Elementary School, located in Michigan’s thumb, drove two hours to take 48 sixth-graders to the Adventure Park. Their goal was to build confidence and foster relationships.

“Students are having to problem solve and work together,” Calahan shouted down from the treetops. “We hear them really encouraging each other, which is awesome.”

Aerial challenge climbing is “hot in North America,” said Knuth, explaining it differs from outdoor ropes courses.

“All the challenges are built up in the trees,” he said, “and the challenge is for our climbers to get from tree to tree, climbing from a suspended obstacle that is hung with ropes and cable.”

Ages 5 and older are welcome (the only restriction is participants must weigh less than 265 pounds), and no experience is necessary. Staffers spend the first hour strapping climbers in harnesses and offering practice rounds before letting people loose in the trees.

The self-guided climbs last three hours, and participants can choose from 10 trials of five difficulty levels — the most challenging being a double black diamond.

Pat Kubicek, 50, of Commerce Township set forth on the easier yellow path with her daughter and son, ages 10 and 12. The family joined about 50 home school students swinging through trees like Tarzan on Thursday afternoon.

“The hardest part about homeschooling is finding the time to do the schooling because you could be doing something every day,” said Kubicek, adding activities like these allow kids to explore nature and socialize.

Scott Kaufman, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, a partner of the United Jewish Foundation that owns the land, said the Adventure Park gives the region a fun outdoor activity that builds skills and teamwork.

“In an age when young people, especially, are spending too much time in front of a screen, being able to engage in a high-quality outdoor activity in our own backyard is a great thing,” Kaufman said.

Sixth-grader Emily McGee sat at the starting platform for 20 minutes — agonizing over her fear of heights — before her Kingston peers coaxed her to give it a try. A few hours later, she had weaved through the course three times.

“This is so fun,” said Emily, hanging on a suspended cylinder.

Since opening in 2014, Knuth said more than 120,000 people from Metro Detroit, the U.S. and Canada have come to test out the ropes, or walk along the woodchip path as they take pictures of friends dangling above.

Even experienced climbers, he said, might find the courses challenging.

“(It) puts you off balance, and you need to change your center of gravity and hand and foot placement to get through the obstacles,” he said. “And that’s where the growth and challenge and entertainment comes from — getting that feeling of accomplishment that you've done it.”

Participants make their way across rope and wood bridges. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)

If you go

General admission: ages 12 and up: $48; ages 10-11: $43; ages 7-9: $38; ages 5-6: $1 with an adult climber; last-call special: $32 three hours before closing

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Location: 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield Township, 48322

Phone: (248) 419-1550

