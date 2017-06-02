A car crashes through the front window of Jersey Mike’s subs in Farmington Hills on Friday. (Photo: Jordan Paholak / Special to the Detroit News)

Farmington Hills police are investigating after a car crashed through the front window of a Jersey Mike’s Subs on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the incident happened just after 4 p.m. at the sub shop at 12 Mile and Farmington roads in Farmington Hills.

Officers remain on the scene and police said it doesn’t appear there were any injuries. No other details were immediately available.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rB3caJ