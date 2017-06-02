The Oakland County Health Division stressed the risk of contracting salmonella can be reduced through proper hand washing, cleaning and disinfecting all surface areas if someone in the household or workplace has symptoms. (Photo: Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images file photo)

The Oakland County Health Division on Friday said it is investigating 15 cases of Salmonella saintpaul, a specific strain of salmonella.

Cases have also been identified in other Michigan counties, in Ohio and Illinois.

“The ongoing investigation suggests that the salmonella is being spread through personal contact,” Dr. Pamela Hackert, chief of medical services at the Health Division, said in a release posted Friday on the department’s website. “Residents are reminded to wash their hands thoroughly before every meal and after using the restroom.”

Salmonella is a bacteria that gets into the intestines and causes illness. Most persons infected develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12-72 hours after infection, the health division noted. The illness, the notice says, usually lasts 4-7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

Infants, elderly persons, and those with impaired immune systems are at a higher risk of developing severe illness.

The health division stressed the risk of contracting salmonella can be reduced through proper hand washing, cleaning and disinfecting all surface areas if someone in the household or workplace has symptoms.

The division also warns individuals against preparing food if they have symptoms, and to refrain from food preparation for at least three days after symptoms have ended, or two weeks after onset of clinical symptoms.

For more information, call (800) 848-5533 or visit www.oakgov.com/health.

