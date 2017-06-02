Trooper Chad Wolf was killed in an August 2015 dragging death on the freeway. (Photo: Michgan State Police)

Michigan State Police Trooper Chad Wolf’s legacy will survive — even though the man charged in his death was acquitted, Wolf’s wife said in a statement on Friday.

“While I was hoping for a conviction and shocked when the verdict came back, it doesn’t lessen Chad’s character or the impact that he had on people,” said Erin Wolf, the trooper’s widow. “My husband’s love for life, God, his family, and others still lives on and nothing can erase or alter that.”

An Oakland County Circuit Court jury acquitted Charles Warren Jr. of Waterford Township of all charges on Wednesday in the Aug. 28, 2015, freeway dragging death of 38-year-old Wolf.

Wolf, a Fenton resident, died in a hospital 10 hours after he fell off his motorcycle and was dragged three miles under a trailer Warren was pulling along Interstate 75 in Springfield Township.

Warren was charged with reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death in connection with Wolf’s death but a jury of nine men and three women acquitted him.

Warren, who has been free on $10,000 bond, broke down at the defense table Wednesday as he heard the verdict.

The main charges against him were felonies with a penalty of 15 years in prison. Warren was found not guilty of a lesser alternative charge, committing a moving violation causing death. That offense is a misdemeanor punishable by one year in jail.

His attorney argued that Wolf was following too close, and Warren did not realize there had been an accident.

Wolf, a seven year state police veteran, is survived by his wife and four young children. He was active at the Great Lakes Baptist Church in Holly.

“One thing I have learned is God will take the hurt, pain and ugliness of this life and turn it into something beautiful if we will let him,” Erin Wolf said. “I know that God will use this verdict because God doesn’t waste anything. He will use everything, including this, just like He used Chad’s death and funeral to inspire people. I am just hoping to be able to see a portion of this part of God’s plan while I’m here on earth.”

Wolf said that every spouse of a law enforcement officer knows that they may have to deal with the loss of their loved one.

“We hope and pray that it stays as a lingering thought, but for me it didn’t,” she said.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sztrf3