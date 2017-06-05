Buy Photo Oakland University approved a tuition increase Monday of 3.74 percent for 2017-18, kicking off the season for the state’s public universities to set costs for next year. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Rochester – Oakland University approved a tuition increase Monday of 3.74 percent for 2017-18, kicking off the season for the state’s public universities to set costs for next year.

OU’s tuition increase is an average of new rates for full-time resident underclassmen and upperclassmen.

Tuition for freshmen and sophomores increased 3.76 percent, meaning they will pay $450 more, making a 30-credit load cost $12,420 annually, up from $11,970 in 2016-17. Meanwhile, tuition for juniors and seniors increased 3.73 percent, meaning costs will go up $517, making a full, 30 credit load cost $14,392.50 annually, up from $13,875.

The new rates are part of the university’s $271.5 million budget that was approved.

Before the OU Board of Trustees unanimously approved the increase, Cassie Hock, an OU student liaison, asked members if it was needed.

“Is this high of an increase this year necessary this year?” Hock asked. “At the conclusion of the expansion of the Oakland Center, I believe student tuition will have to increase again.”

Hock said that students indicated in a survey that they were willing to pay more tuition for the Oakland Center renovation, but that was before the university hiked tuition 8.48 percent in 2016.

“Are we going to have to have another increase in a year that’s even higher?” Hock said.

John Beaghan, vice president for finance and administration and treasurer to the board, said debt service has already been budgeted for the student center upgrades.

“So there will be no further tuition increase for that project,” Beaghan said.

After the meeting, Beaghan said tuition does need to go up, in part because the state appropriates OU $2,868 per student – the lowest amount per student when compared with the other 14 public universities in Michigan.

Meanwhile, outgoing President George W. Hynd didn’t comment on tuition during his last meeting. But in a statement, he said OU is committed to improving opportunity for students to excel in their studies, launch successful careers and support the growth of Michigan’s economy, regardless of budget challenges.

“Obtaining a rigorous and empowering college education is critical to both individual and collective aspirations in Michigan,” Hynd said, “and we simply cannot afford to compromise the quality of academic programs we provide the next generation of workers, innovators and leaders.”

The new tuition rate comes the day before the state House and Senate Higher Education Appropriations committees are scheduled to meet to set the budgets for public universities and community colleges, said Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities.

OU did not exceed the state’s tuition cap, which lawmakers use to encourage schools to keep increases low for in-state undergraduates. Public universities that follow the cap receive a small amount of incentive funding.

The cap set this year by the Legislature is 3.8 percent or $475, whichever is higher, according to the House and Senate language, and the governor’s recommendation, said Hurley. He said there is a slight possibility that the cap may change during the Tuesday meeting, but unlikely.

“In the coming weeks, the governing boards of the state universities of Michigan will remain cognizant of the vital importance of maintaining college affordability as they set tuition rates for the coming academic year,” Hurley said.

OU’s move comes just before the Big Three public universities set tuition, with the University of Michigan approving rates on June 15, Michigan State University on June 21 and Wayne State University on June 23.

It also comes as OU is poised for its seventh president, Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, who begins her post July 1. She listened in to the meeting by phone, but did not comment.

When she was hired in May, Pescovitz said affordability would be one of her top priorities when she was hired in May.

“One of the most important things today in higher education is ensuring we have an affordable education here at Oakland University,” she said. “We want students to get educated, and they won’t be able to get educated if they can’t come here.”

KKozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rMx3gB