Police are looking for a man who held up a Walgreens in Madison Heights and took prescription pills earlier this month.

Around 11:05 a.m. June 3, a man entered the Walgreens at 28600 John R. and approached the pharmacy counter, according to police.

The man “pulled a black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, pointed it at the clerk and demanded prescription pills,” police said in a statement Monday.

The suspect took 350 pills in a bag.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

The suspect is described as about 25 years old with blonde hair, 6 feeet to 6-feet, 2 inches and 190 pounds. The suspect was wearing a light gray or blue hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Heights police at (248) 585-2100.

