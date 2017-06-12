Buy Photo Two cars and a semi tractor trailer crashed and caught fire on westbound I-696 on the border of Pleasant Ridge and Royal Oak, Michigan on June 12, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Two lanes of westbound Interstate 696 near I-75 remained closed Monday afternoon following a semi-truck crash and fire, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries in the crash, which was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at Bermuda, west of I-75.

Initially, all westbound lanes were closed following the crash. The closure was reduced to the left and left center lanes around 3:30 p.m., according to MDOT. The southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 has been closed due to the crash.

A MDOT traffic map of I-696 shows traffic backed up to Dequindre.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

