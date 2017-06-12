Two lanes of westbound Interstate 696 near I-75 remained closed Monday afternoon following a semi-truck crash and fire, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
It was not immediately known if there were any injuries in the crash, which was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at Bermuda, west of I-75.
Initially, all westbound lanes were closed following the crash. The closure was reduced to the left and left center lanes around 3:30 p.m., according to MDOT. The southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 has been closed due to the crash.
A MDOT traffic map of I-696 shows traffic backed up to Dequindre.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
