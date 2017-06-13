Ferndale Police said a motorist helped officers arrest a fleeing, armed suspect. (Photo: Screen grab from video)

Warning: Video contains explicit language.

Ferndale Police said a motorist helped officers arrest a fleeing, armed suspect.

The department also released a minute-and-a-half-long video of the police chase, which happened Friday.

The dash-cam footage shows police pursuing a black Chevy Malibu on Woodward at Eight Mile.

The suspect, identified as Kolbe Kristopher Jordan, 26, of New Baltimore, has been charged with several crimes, including carrying a concealed weapon, third-degree fleeing and eluding police, possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license, said Sgt. Baron Brown.

Jordan is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail on an $80,000 bond.

Police said the incident started at about 9:30 p.m. on Eight Mile near Woodward.

An officer on patrol on Eight Mile near Woodward tried to execute a traffic stop after running the license plate of the suspect's vehicle, Brown said. However, the suspect fled and the officer gave chase.

Police followed the suspect's vehicle down Eight Mile and then onto Woodward, where the driver sped south, turned into the loop at the State Fair Transit Center and headed northbound on Woodward, according to authorities.

Kolbe Jordan (Photo: Ferndale police)

During the chase, an officer can be heard on his radio saying “It looks like he has a tire out as well.”

The chase ends when the suspect turns into the Gateway Marketplace shopping center on Eight Mile and Woodward and a white panel van rams into the car, forcing it to come to a stop. The department has not released the identity of the good Samaritan, he said.

"The driver pulled in front of the suspect," Brown said. "He later told us he just feared for the safety of several people who were walking the parking lot."

Police arrested the suspect and discovered he had a loaded firearm under his vehicle's seat and found heroin in his possession, Brown said.

