A motion hearing was set for Wednesday to allow Triple Investment Group LLC, the property owners, to meet the terms of a judgment over filing an application for the demolition of the long-shuttered Silverdome. The city said last week that the arena at M-59 and Interstate 75 could be demolished within six weeks. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP file)

The long-awaited demolition of the Pontiac Silverdome hit another bump, with the city attorney seeking a one-week adjournment in a hearing to determine the method and date for the end of the arena.

A motion hearing was set for Wednesday to allow Triple Investment Group LLC, the property owners, to meet the terms of a judgment over filing an application for the demolition of the long-shuttered Silverdome. The city said last week that the arena at M-59 and Interstate 75 could be demolished within six weeks.

Meanwhile, the demolition contractor has started preparation work for the site, the city said in a news release Tuesday. Adamo Wrecking is proposing crushing the concrete on the site, a process that requires a special permit.

According the the judgment, Triple Investment Group was to file a permit for demolition, provide the scope of the work and provide a date for starting removal. According to the statement by the city, Adamo Wrecking filed a permit application on June 9. The application did not give a date for the demolition to start “although they indicated it should be on or before July 10th,” the statement said.

The application has not been approved by the Building and Safety Department and there are “several issues regarding the scope of work that the department is continuing to clarify with Adamo Wrecking ...” the city said.

The application indicated “their mode of demolition will be ‘conventional demolition’ utilizing hydraulic excavation to demolish the structure in sections,” the city said in the statement.

City ordinance requires the hole left by excavation “be filled with ‘clean fill,’” the city said. Building inspectors “were not able to assure that the scope of work presented by Adamo would satisfy this requirement.”

The city wants to make sure that the clean fill is not contaminated by foreign materials that could hamper development at the 130-acre site, it said.

The Silverdome opened in 1975 at a cost of $55.7 million. In addition to hosting concerts, it was once the home of the Detroit Lions and the Pistons but later fell into disrepair and lost its inflatable dome in a snowstorm.

It became such an eyesore that it was referred to as the world’s largest bird bath, the mayor told state lawmakers recently.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tjBjBy