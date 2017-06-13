Pontiac – A Detroit woman taken for a wild ride while handcuffed inside an Oak Park police cruiser is suing the city for injuries she allegedly suffered when a pedestrian jumped into the unattended patrol car and took off.

On Nov. 15, 2015, Shanae Hunter, 27, of Detroit was arrested for operating while intoxicated about 2 a.m. on eastbound Eight Mile near Hubbell Avenue. Police found Hunter parked alongside the road with car trouble – two tires flattened and her vehicle’s hood up.

Hunter alleges that after being given sobriety tests, she was handcuffed behind her back and placed in the rear seat of a patrol car by officers but not secured by a seat belt.

A second patrol car arrived to assist the first officer in searching Hunter’s vehicle when a pedestrian – who police had ordered away from the area minutes earlier – slipped into the cruiser containing Hunter and drove off, according to the suit, filed this week in Oakland Circuit Court.

“He told her he was saving her – that police were going to kill her,” said Hunter’s attorney, Nick Bennett. “She didn’t know him and had never seen him in her life.”

The man – later identified as 39-year-old DuJuan Rollins of Detroit – ignored Hunter’s repeated requests to stop and led police on a high-speed chase for about 10 minutes, at speeds exceeding 80 mph, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges Hunter “begged for this man to stop the car and feared for her life to no avail.”

During the chase, Hunter was flung around the rear seat, her unrestrained body slamming against doors and windows, the lawsuit said. Eventually police rammed the stolen cruiser at the end of a dead-end street, but not before Hunter had repeatedly hit her head, neck, back, arms, and legs and suffered severe and permanent injuries, Bennett said.

The lawsuit alleges police, after taking Hunter into custody, had a duty to provide for her protection yet failed to secure her in a safety seat belt or monitor the patrol car .

“I’ve talked to a lot of my colleagues and none can recall a case where someone while under arrest and in police custody became a victim,” said Bennett.

In a police report reviewed by The News, the officer who temporarily lost his car was searching Hunter’s vehicle when an Oak Park police cruiser passed by, the driver resembling a man police had earlier ordered away from the scene. The surprised officer glanced back to where his patrol car had been parked and it was gone.

Oak Park Police Chief Steve Cooper did not return a phone call for comment Tuesday.

Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate declined to discuss the incident.

“Let the legal process take its course, follow due process,” said Tungate. “My interest is in protecting the safety of residents in Oak Park.”

The lawsuit, assigned to Judge Daniel O’Brien, seeks in excess of $75,000 in damages for “serious painful and permanent bodies injuries,” mental anguish and medical costs and expenses.

Hunter eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of operating while impaired and was placed on probation. Rollins was prosecuted on multiple offenses, Bennett said.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tjextQ