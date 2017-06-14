A driver was hospitalized Tuesday after police said he plowed into a house in Farmington Hills.

The driver struck another vehicle near 12 Mile and Kendallwood about 9 p.m., veered off the road, then hit a car parked in a driveway as well as the attached garage, department officials said.

Investigators believe the driver, who was transported to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries, might have experienced a medical issue before crashing.

The incident caused extensive damage to the home but no one was hurt.

