A driver was hospitalized Tuesday after police said he plowed into a house in Farmington Hills.
The driver struck another vehicle near 12 Mile and Kendallwood about 9 p.m., veered off the road, then hit a car parked in a driveway as well as the attached garage, department officials said.
Investigators believe the driver, who was transported to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries, might have experienced a medical issue before crashing.
The incident caused extensive damage to the home but no one was hurt.
