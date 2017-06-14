Farmington Hills firefighters Wednesday rescued a construction worker who fell off a scaffolding into a large hole.

“He’s conscious and alert,” Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unruh said. “He was complaining of some back and chest injuries, but he’s in good spirits.”

Firefighters received a call at 1:25 p.m. about the incident on the campus of the Beaumont Hospital on Grand River Avenue near 8 Mile Road, Unruh said.

“The hospital is under construction and (he) fell about 20 feet from some scaffolding into a hole,” he said. “We went down into the hole and provided some advanced life support care and made sure he was secure. We lifted him out of the hole in a Stokes basket, utilizing one of the cranes at the construction site.”

Unruh said firefighters and rescue workers were able to get the 45-year-old man out of the hole by 2:06 p.m.

He was taken to the Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

“He got out of there in a relatively quick manner for the type of rescue we had to do and it was very positive,” he said.

