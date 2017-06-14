Nagarwala (Photo: file photo)

Detroit – Federal prosecutors charged a fourth person Wednesday with participating in a widening conspiracy to mutilate the genitals of prepubescent girls.

Tahera Shafiq, 48, of Northville was charged with conspiracy to commit female genital mutilation and aiding and abetting.

She is accused of being at a Livonia clinic when at least three girls allegedly were mutilated, according to federal prosecutors.

The complaint comes more than one month after The Detroit News reported federal agents had raided the woman’s home as part of an ongoing investigation. The News did not name Shafiq at the time because she had not been charged with a crime.

The charge is the latest development in a case prosecutors say involves as many as 100 girls who may have had their genitalia mutilated during a 12-year conspiracy.

The high-profile criminal case –the nation’s first federal case since female genital mutilation was outlawed in 1996 – is raising awareness about a procedure practiced by some members of the Dawoodi Bohra, a small sect of Shia Muslims.

The four people charged are all members of the Dawoodi Bohra community, which is based locally out of a Farmington Hills mosque.

Shafiq allegedly was in the room Feb. 3 when prosecutors say two 7-year-old girls from Minnesota were cut at the Livonia medical clinic.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala of Northville is accused of mutilating the genitalia of two girls Feb. 3 at the clinic, owned by Dr. Fakhruddin Attar.

The Farmington Hills man has been indicted along with his wife, Dr. Farida Attar, who is accused of helping arrange the procedure and being in the examination room while it was performed.

Investigators have obtained text messages exchanged among Nagarwala, Attar and Shafiq that mention meeting at the clinic Feb. 3, the night the two girls allegedly underwent the procedure.

The Attars are accused of committing female genital mutilation, trying to cover up the crime and conspiring with Nagarwala to cut girls as part of a procedure practiced by their religious and cultural community.

One girl told the FBI that Nagarwala “pinched” her on the “place (where) she goes pee,’” and a subsequent medical examinations showed the girl’s genitals did not appear normal and a section had been altered or removed, according to a court filing. A doctor also observed scar tissue and small healing lacerations.

The second girl identified Nagarwala as the doctor she visited in Detroit and a subsequent medical exam showed the girl’s genitalia had a small incision and a small tear, according to a court filing.

Defense lawyers say the procedure performed on the girls was not female genital mutilation and that the government is overreaching.

Nagarwala’s lawyer has said the doctor merely removed mucous membrane from the girls’ genitalia, placed the material on gauze pads and gave it to their families for burial.

The girls were brought to the clinic by mothers who wanted them to undergo a religious rite of passage, defense lawyers said.

The procedures were benign and legal, defense lawyers have said.

