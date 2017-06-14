Allan Adams (Photo: Troy Police Dept.)

A 49-year-old man is facing a charge of felonious assault after allegedly stabbing a Troy-based 7-Eleven clerk after leaving the store feeling disrespected, police say.

The stabbing took place Thursday morning around 1 a.m., police said. A 30-year-old clerk and the 49-year-old customer, who police identify as Allan Adams, began arguing after Adams made a purchase and “felt he wasn’t treated with respect,” according to a statement on the incident.

Adams went to his white 2008 Chevy Impala, but returned to the store to continue the argument. Then he left again, and the employee followed, and their argument continued in the parking lot.

Adams told police he felt the clerk followed him out to assault him. He allegedly “removed a knife he wears around his neck for protection,” and stabbed the man in the stomach.

The clerk ran back into the store, and a customer inside called police. Adams drove off.

Police were able to find the Impala on Livernois, a mile away, and pulled him over. When they met Adams, the knife was worn around his neck, sheathed underneath his shirt. They arrested Adams and took the knife as evidence.

At his arraignment at 52-4 District Court, Adams was given a $2,500 bond. The Oakland County Jail inmate locator does not show Adams as a current inmate at the jail.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2soryFh