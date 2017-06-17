Rowa Antoo (Photo: Farmington Hills Police Department)

A Farmington Hills woman has been missing since Friday afternoon when she failed to return home from a shopping trip, police said.

Farmington Hill Police said on Saturday that Rowa Antoo’s family reported her missing Friday night. Police said in a statement that her family reported that Antoo, 28, is suffering from some emotional issues and the family believes she may be voluntarily avoiding the family.

Antoo is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black pants and was driving a white 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Michigan license plate DHQ 5145.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tyREm0