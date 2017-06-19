Students walk to class in this file photo of Carpenter Year Round Elementary School in Lake Orion. Lake Orion Community Schools has canceled classes Monday because of a possible threat to students’ safety. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Lake Orion Community Schools has canceled classes Monday because of a possible threat to students’ safety.

Officials said on the district’s web site all school buildings will be closed as a precaution and asked parents to pick up children participating in programs Monday.

They said no threats against any of the district’s buildings or staff have been made.

“This is simply a precautionary measure,” the district said in a statement posted on its web site. “An update will be provided when more information is available.”

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office informed school officials a former student has runaway from home and may have a weapon, they said.

Officials said the former student’s whereabouts are unknown.

