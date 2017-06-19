Lake Orion Community Schools has canceled classes Monday because of a possible threat to students’ safety.
Officials said on the district’s web site all school buildings will be closed as a precaution and asked parents to pick up children participating in programs Monday.
They said no threats against any of the district’s buildings or staff have been made.
“This is simply a precautionary measure,” the district said in a statement posted on its web site. “An update will be provided when more information is available.”
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office informed school officials a former student has runaway from home and may have a weapon, they said.
Officials said the former student’s whereabouts are unknown.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs