Greiwe (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Lake Orion Community Schools Tuesday canceled all school activities for a second day.

Officials posted a message on the district’s website that said all activities, events and practices are canceled.

District officials couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday.

On Monday, the district canceled activities as a precaution while police searched for a former Lake Orion High School student who ran away from home and may have stolen a handgun.

They said Monday no threats against any of the district’s buildings or staff have been made.

Police said Tuesday the former student is still missing.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Monday asked the public for help to find the former student, Nathan Charles Greiwe, 16, of Orion Township. It also said deputies were providing extra patrols at the Lake Orion High School campus.

Greiwe is described as a white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair, according to authorities. He may be wearing black shorts, a white shirt and a Red Wings hooded-sweatshirt, authorities said.

Officials said Monday they believe Nathan is on foot in the Orion Township area and anyone who sees him should use caution and call 911.

Police said they were called to a home in the 600 block of Highville Drive in Orion Township at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on a report that a 16-year-old male had run away from home and his grandfather's handgun and ammunition were missing.

Officers said they believe Nathan left the home between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m.

The boy's grandfather told police Nathan was home from the Oakland County Children's Village juvenile detention facility on a weekend pass, officials said.

Nathan was at the facility for a similar 2015 charge — stealing a handgun. Police said in that incident he took the gun and planned to sell it.

